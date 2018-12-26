Holiday spirit is all around. While shopping in Walmart on Friday, Dec. 21 I met an angel. The lady in front of me paid for my items. I didn't get to say "thank you," however, I hope she sees this.
How sweet you are and "thank you." I have since paid it forward.
On that day, the shoppers were all so friendly. Hope this can last throughout 2019. Hope all had a Merry Christmas and have a Happy New Year. Let's be kind to others.
Amelia Case
Sebring
