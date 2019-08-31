SEBRING — Three families displaced by Hurricane Irma, set to move into new Habitat for Humanity homes in the Mason’s Ridge subdivision will have to wait.
Another uninvited guest, this time Hurricane Dorian, decided to crash the party.
With Dorian expected to arrive with heavy rains and possibly major-hurricane winds early on Tuesday morning, dedication of houses 169, 170 and 171 will have to wait. Blair Pakowski, director of programs for Habitat for Humanity of Highlands County, said the organization has postponed those dedications to a later date, pending the path and duration of Dorian.
All three partner families sought help from Habitat for Humanity after Irma devastated their homes.
Financial support from Thrivent and Habitat for Humanity International, along with American Red Cross, made the recovery work possible, according to local Habitat officials.
Along with financial contributions, more than 280 different volunteers from all over the United States spent 10,000 hours of their time building the homes.
“Thanks to the passion, commitment, and generosity of our partners like Thrivent and Habitat for Humanity International, we are able to make the dream of safe, affordable home ownership a reality for our partner families,” said Sarah Creekmore, Executive Director of Highlands County Habitat for Humanity.
She said construction on another five homes is currently underway, thanks to these partnerships.
Creekmore said the homeowners have forged friendships with each other over the last 20 months as they’ve worked on each other’s homes and earned their required 400 hours of sweat equity.
“That’s what Habitat for Humanity is all about — eradicating substandard housing and serving as a catalyst for community transformation,” Creekmore said.
For more details about Habitat for Humanity, upcoming builds and disaster recovery programs through Habitat, contact the affiliate office at (863) 385-7156.
