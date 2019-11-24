This home is located at 1024 Josephine Court in Sebring. This property has been listed for sale at $260,000 and is listed with Rick Buntenbach with Re/Max Realty Plus II in Lake Placid.
A piece of Florida’s heaven awaits you at this home on the canal to Lake Josephine. This home is filled with surprises from the moment you enter the property. Lush landscaping with tropical fruit trees are found in the yard. Paver driveway and walkways are found in both the front and rear yard. Two private screen porches off two of the bedrooms overlook the scenic backyard.
It’s all within a short ride to Lake Josephine, Highlands County’s most scenic waterway.
The fourth bedroom is separate from the main home with a bedroom and bath for added privacy for your guests.
The home has both a two-car storage and an extra carport for all of your toys. A covered walkway is between the house and garage to keep you out of the weather.
Inside, the home has many great upgrades including a beautiful kitchen with all the extras.
Move right in with furniture and all the extras including bedding and dishes for the right price.
Rick Buntenbach is with Re/Max Realty Plus II in Lake Placid. Call 863-634-4024. MLS 270399
