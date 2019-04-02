If you have hay fever or allergic asthma symptoms throughout the year, take a few steps to reduce allergens in your home. Here are some room-by-room suggestions.
Bedroom
• Bed and bedding
Encase pillows, mattresses and box springs in dust-mite-proof covers. Wash sheets, pillowcases and blankets at least once a week in water heated to at least 130 Fahrenheit (54 Celsius). Remove, wash or cover comforters. Replace wool or feathered bedding with synthetic materials.
• Flooring
Remove carpeting and use hardwood or linoleum flooring or washable area rugs. If that isn’t an option, use low-pile instead of high-pile carpeting and vacuum weekly with a vacuum cleaner that has a small-particle or high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter. Shampoo the carpet frequently.
• Curtains and blinds
Use washable curtains made of plain cotton or synthetic fabric. Replace horizontal blinds with washable roller-type shades.
• Windows
Close windows and rely on air conditioning during pollen season. Clean mold and condensation from window frames and sills. Use double-paned windows if you live in a cold climate.
• Furnishings
Choose easy-to-clean chairs, dressers and nightstands made of leather, wood, metal or plastic. Avoid upholstered furniture.
• Clutter
Remove items that collect dust, such as knickknacks, tabletop ornaments, books and magazines. Store children’s toys, games and stuffed animals in plastic bins.
• Pets
Try to keep animals out of the bedroom. Bathing pets at least once a week may reduce the amount of allergen in the dander they shed.
• Air filtration
Choose an air filter that has a small-particle or HEPA filter. Try adjusting your air filter so that it directs clean air toward your head when you sleep.
Living room
• Flooring
Remove carpeting and use hardwood or linoleum flooring or washable area rugs. If that isn’t an option, use low-pile instead of high-pile carpeting and vacuum weekly with a vacuum cleaner that has a small-particle or high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter. Wash area rugs and floor mats weekly, and shampoo wall-to-wall carpets periodically.
• Furniture
Consider replacing upholstered sofas and chairs with furniture made of leather, wood, metal or plastic.
• Curtains and blinds
Use washable curtains made of plain cotton or synthetic fabric. Replace horizontal blinds with washable roller-type shades.
• Windows
Close windows and rely on air conditioning during pollen season. Clean mold and condensation from window frames and sills. Use double-pane windows if you live in a cold climate.
• Plants
Find a new home for potted plants or spread aquarium gravel over the dirt to help contain mold.
Kitchen
• Stove
Install and use a vented exhaust fan to remove cooking fumes and reduce moisture. Most stove-top hoods simply filter cooking particulates without venting outside.
• Sink
Wash dishes daily. Scrub the sink and faucets to remove mold and food debris.
•Refrigerator
Wipe up excessive moisture to avoid mold growth. Discard moldy or out-of-date food. Regularly empty and clean dripping pan and clean or replace moldy rubber seals around doors.
• Cabinets and counters
Clean cabinets and counter tops with detergent and water. Check under-sink cabinets for plumbing leaks. Store food — including pet food — in sealed containers.
• Food waste
Place garbage in a can with an insect-proof lid and empty trash daily. Keeping the kitchen free of food crumbs will help reduce the chance you will have rodents or cockroaches.
This article is written by Mayo Clinic staff. Find more health and medical information on mayoclinic.org.
