AVON PARK — Heartland Coalition for the Homeless Inc. is committed to reducing homelessness in a six-county area — Highlands, Desoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry counties.
The Coalition currently administers two grants — from the Department of Children and Families, Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) and the Challenge Grant.
The Coalition is requesting proposals from Not-for-Profits (501c3) organization providers in its Continuum of Care (CoC) or providers planning to become members of the CoC to partner with it in utilizing these funds from these grants to provide services to our target population (Highlands, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee and Hendry counties).
The period of service will commence July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2022. Interested entities can either get a copy of the Request for Proposal (RFP) from our office at 1535 State Road 64, Avon Park or download a copy from our website at heartlandhomeless.com or call 863-453-8901 for a copy to be mailed.
For more information, contact Brenda Gray, executive director, at 863-453-8901 or email info@heartlandhomeless.com.
