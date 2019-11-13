AVON PARK — Jason Dwayne Hill, 36, and Amber Jade Haines, 26, both listed as homeless, were arrested for burglarizing an unoccupied conveyance and grand theft of a motor vehicle at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
Hill has since picked up two additional charges of probation violations and is being held without bond in the Highlands County Jail. Haines is being held on $4,000 bond in the county jail.
According to the report, HCSO was dispatched to an Avon Park gym in regards to a vehicle theft. The allegedly stolen vehicle was a blue Ram pickup truck. The victim did have a GPS installed on the vehicle and it was soon located. The deputy was told where the truck was, near North Livingston Road and Tivoli Road in Avon Park.
The deputy wrote in his report that a Kia Sportage was blocking the one-lane dirt road. The deputy saw the couple sitting on the road, in between the vehicles. When the deputy approached the pair, Hill told him that Haines was having a seizure and EMS was called for.
While Haines was receiving treatment, Hill said he was showing Haines around the area he grew up in. Hill reported the Kia got stuck, but that he eventually got the Kia unstuck.
Haines told law enforcement the pair were “mudding” in the Kia and got stuck.
While deputies at the scene investigated, video surveillance from the gym was obtained. According to the report, it shows the Kia in the parking lot, then being parked near a blue pickup truck. The report shows Haines leave the passenger side of the Kia and walk around the truck to the driver’s side where she allegedly opens the door and drives away in the pickup. The Kia follows her out of the parking lot, according to the report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.