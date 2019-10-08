By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — A couple who has had a two-year-and-nine-month legal battle with their mortgage company has now named a third circuit judge in their civil action.
As of last Wednesday, when Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada denied their objection to his latest ruling on the case, they then filed another motion, on Friday, contending he and other judges in the case have conspired with the plaintiff to attempt to deprive them of their house.
The Podstupkas have objected to any further action on the matter since a “final disposition on Sept. 17, 2017, had allegedly dismissed the case on the grounds that TD Bank failed to subpoena the couple in its original civil action in a timely manner.
Everything that has taken place since then — two years of court actions — homeowners Dean and Marcia Podstupka have termed a “zombie action,” reawakened by judges in the case.
As of last week, it showed no signs of dying.
When the Podstupkas filed a motion asking Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada last Wednesday to deny any actions requested by the plaintiff, they contended a number of technical issues were amiss.
Those include, but are not limited to:
• The plaintiff not complying with court orders for all parties to be present at a hearing on Sept. 6, 2019.
• The court’s discretionary powers having ended when the case was dismissed on Sept. 6, 2017.
• The plaintiff failing to invoke court jurisdiction over the defendants, under the contention that no regulations give the bank 240 days to serve defendants.
• The court having not given defendants long enough to prepare for the next hearing.
Estrada held that the Podstupkas’ motion was “legally insufficient” and denied it.
On Friday, the Podstupkas filed another motion objecting to Estrada’s denial, repeating objections made several times to Circuit Court Judges Michael Raiden and David Ward that any action taken by the plaintiff or the court in this case after September 2017 was in violation of the case having been dismissed.
In the motion filed Friday, the Podstupkas alleged that by speaking and acting as if the case had not been dismissed, the judges “became involved in the Plaintiff’s (sic) attorney’s scheme to defraud us of our property…,” thus violating their rights under common law and the U.S. Constitution.
Marcia Podstupka, in the written objection, alleges that four people mentioned in the first amended claim got her one-hour evidentiary hearing, which was set for Feb. 6, 2019, canceled and replaced with a 15-minute non-evidentiary hearing.
Court records do not yet state if another new judge has been assigned in the case.
