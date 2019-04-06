Lies hit us like a brick when we learn the truth. However, the truth, when unprepared flattens us like a bulldozer. We say we want the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, until we hear it that is; and then we have to live with it.
Some may believe a little lie, a white or gray lie some may call it, are not bad. These lies get categorized as “acceptable” and used without the consequence of conscience. You know these lies; they are the response to questions we wish we were never asked. Instead of telling the person exactly how we feel, we dig into the “white lie” folder and remove a response that fits and keeps feelings from getting trampled.
Imagine for a second if we did in fact use brutal honesty at all times. Where do you believe the world would be? I don’t have any idea. I couldn’t fathom the ramifications of total honesty. We know lies are bad. We are taught this from the earliest stages of development. Yet, it is one of the most abused laws we break; for some, it is a lifestyle.
Maybe we tell the white or gray lies because we know the person cannot handle the truth, or the truth would set their heads on fire, sending them spiraling into a depressive state. It is easy to say lies are bad, but if they are used to spare a person’s feelings, how then can we condemn the use? This is a battle that has always been fought and will most likely last until the end of time: When is a lie OK?
So before we ask someone to give an honest answer or their honest opinion, we need to make sure we can handle the truth. Asking a question you already know the answer to and expecting a different outcome is actually setting the person up to lie already. Do these pants make me look fat? Be honest with yourself and answer the question first. If you believe you look fat in the pants, why would you expect someone else to say “No, you look great!” You are just going to change them anyway because you don’t believe them.
That is just a silly example of the use of white lies, but there are many levels of the white lies. We must be extremely careful how the white lies are used; once we become comfortable using them frequently, it becomes easier to use the lies from a darker place. The shade of white lies turns darker and darker and before we know it, lies have become a part of who we are.
Now before you think differently, I am just as guilty as anyone for using the white lie file to keep from hurting a person’s feelings. I think it is unavoidable unless you don’t have compassion for others. It is a sin that teeter-totters. Is there a balance to it? My flesh says “absolutely,” but my Spirit quickly follows that up with “not.” So, can you honestly handle the truth? Can you handle telling the truth and receiving it?
James Fansler is Lake Placid police chief. He can be reached at lakeplacidchief@gmail.com .
