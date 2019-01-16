January is National Hobby Month, and what would be better than starting the new year with a new activity to help unwind from the stress of the day or week. There are many hobbies and activities a person can pursue to relieve anxiety or to just relax.
One of those many activities is rock painting. Rock painting has become a popular hobby in recent years. You will find many ideas and examples on Pinterest and other online resources, as well as in books. In our library system, we even have books on rock painting. “Art on the rocks: more than 35 colorful & contemporary rock-painting projects, tips, and techniques to inspire your creativity” by F. Sehnaz Bac, Marisa Redondo, and Margaret Vance is a recently published book, 2017, that is jam-packed with rock painting information. From choosing the perfect rock to creative ideas for what to paint, this book has it all. There are even step-by-step instructions for those new to the hobby or just in need of a little inspiration.
Other books available related to rock painting include “Painting More Animals on Rocks,” “Painting Flowers on Rocks,” and “Painting Houses, Cottages, and Towns on Rocks” — all by Lin Wellford.
If you visit the library and happen to find all of these books checked out, don’t fret! You can use your library card to access the internet through one of our public computers where you will find hundreds of rockin’ ideas. You will even be able to try out all your new techniques at 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019 at the Avon Park Public Library as part of the Heartland Cultural Alliance’s exhibit and show happening that day.
Like colors and artistic flairs, but painting is not an interest, maybe coloring will be your new 2019 hobby. The library can even assist with your coloring needs. There may even be some of the seven libraries in the Heartland Library Cooperative that have coloring books available to borrow. The children’s departments frequently have available coloring pages that are enjoyed by all ages.
Don’t forget, Avon Park Public Library and Sebring Public Library have coloring groups that meet at each of the libraries. You can either bring your own coloring books and utensils (markers, crayons, pencils, etc) or let the library help you out with the ones provided. Avon Park Public Library’s coloring group meets at 2 p.m. every other Thursday with the next meeting set for Jan. 24. Sebring Public Library’s coloring group meets at 10 a.m. every Friday. If you can’t get enough of coloring, just attend both groups and make new friends along with a new hobby.
If painting on rocks and coloring pictures really are not your idea of relaxing new hobbies, no problem. We have a book that may help guide you in the direction you prefer. Written by who many refer to as the Queen of all things craft, Martha Stewart has a new book called “The Martha Manual: How to do (almost) Everything.” This book covers topics ranging from home repairs to gardening and entertaining to flag folding. This book is sure to cover a topic that you’re in need of learning. Martha Stewart includes strategies and basic knowledge helpful in (almost) any hobby situation you may find yourself involved.
Remember, if you just can’t think of a new hobby or need information on a hobby you’ve always loved, the libraries are here to help. With seven libraries in the Heartland Library Cooperative, and three of those located in Highlands County (Avon Park, Sebring, and Lake Placid), I am sure there is someone to help find a book or resource to meet your needs.
