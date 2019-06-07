SEBRING – The Truth Athletics basketball camp took over the Recreation Outreach Center this week as student-athletes ran drills, received inspirational messages and practiced the fundamentals of basketball.
The camp was split into two sessions with grades 2 to 5 in the morning and grades 6 to 10 in the afternoon.
“Truth Athletics gives these kids an opportunity to play a little basketball and learn skills for all levels of ability,” said Coach Nicholas Brooks. “We also inject some Jesus into it as well. When I moved to Sebring eight years ago I realized there wasn’t a lot of opportunities for my daughter to grow in the game she loves so I created this camp for her. This year we have 43 campers participating. Our goal is to teach these kids the fundamentals of the sport, we want them to have fun while learning the sport and also gain life skills through the sport. Each day we teach them a power word, yesterday’s was confidence and today’s is self-control.”
Coach Brooks had several stations set up with each teaching athletes about a certain skill. Stations consisted of jumping, layups, dribbling, dribbling two balls at once, passing between legs and much more.
“Each day we warm up, do station drills and have our word of the day,” said Zayden Brooks, age 8. “My favorite part of the camp is lunch. I joined this camp because I want to be a basketball all star. I love scoring points and getting better. This is my fifth year, I have good grades and I love the sport. My dad is the coach and I love it.”
The campers learn a word each day that will help build life skill, self confidence and make them a better person. Coach Brooks reads excerpts from the bible, allows the campers to ask questions and participate in the lessons.
“My parents knew Coach Brooks and decided to bring me to camp and I love it,” said Liberty Phillips, age 12. “I love learning basketball but he also teaches us life lessons and I think that’s very important. This is my third year and I keep coming back because I improve each year. My favorite part is learning and knowing I will get better. I have more confidence in myself and I want to continue to learn more.”
Campers received a lunch daily and a camp shirt. Campers are looking forward to the parent showcase demonstration taking place this evening.
“If these kids are here with me they aren’t out on the streets, getting into trouble or plugged into devices,” said Coach Brooks. “This program seems to be getting larger each year. The station drills provide a unique opportunity for the athletes to be in charge of their own learning. I do come by and tweak them and give them a little direction but it puts the responsibility on their shoulders. Once they learn that particular skill it sticks a little bit better.”
There will be a second week of camp running from July 22 to the 26. For more information please contact TruthAthletics@comcast.net or call Coach Brooks at 850-322-8398.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.