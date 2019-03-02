When the tragic news of five beautiful lives senselessly taken in January reached us in North Carolina, we mourned with all of Sebring … our hometown for 28 years.
The weather here that particular winter morning had turned cold, blustery and gray … fitting for how we felt.
But just as I slipped on my gloves to go out, the sun unexpectedly shone brightly almost blinding us. Less than a mile away, snow swirled under a canopy of trees. Amazing.
But instead of the usual leaden sky, the sun’s rays turned the snowflakes into ‘sunflakes.’ Like sparkling confetti from the heavenlies.
My thoughts and feelings intertwined with these two unrelated occurrences.
Sometimes what falls from the heavens is not our choice of weather or circumstances. Whether from a leaden sky or a sparkly one, how we receive it matters most.
We’ve all seen enough disasters in our world to know that unexpected tragedies will invade our lives with heartache even amidst joyful times.
Five innocent women were snatched from families, friends and the community by an evil too awful to comprehend … drenching everyone in overwhelming, unexpected sorrow.
Somehow the weather patterns in our mountains that day spoke to me of an intermingling of sorrow and joy within the midst of pain. It filtered in like a ray of hope when one person posted on the internet about his family member and of her family ties and the way she lived her life with loving concern for others.
He quickly revealed her source … her faith in Jesus Christ. This gave her joy, strength, stability and a heart for others. And it would be that faith in Christ they would lean on to see them through the most difficult time of their lives.
The horrendous circumstances hovering over the families and community were akin to a leaden sky. Heavily suspended overhead, threatening to release a frigid, wet blanket from which no relief was in sight.
But reading about the beauty of her life, the sun came out. I instantly grasped the hope related through his words.
Hearing how they would cling to that faith was like the sun shining through. Even the snow couldn’t resist being lit up and descending like ‘sparkly confetti.’ It was a phenomenon of sun and snow, but even more so a wonder of the richness of steadfast faith lit up by the Son of God … and ready to trust him for every next step.
“Jesus wept.” (John 11:35, NLT). It is comforting to know that he enters our pain, but that in him we have eternal hope.
Even when things cannot be explained.
Selah
