By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — On Tuesday, Hope Haven received two parcels of land from the Highlands County Board of County Commission to start a homeless-to-homeowner transition community.
It’s been in the works for more than six months, when Hope Haven Executive Director Leslie Behm presented the idea at a homelessness roundtable discussion in late February.
Now that she has the land donation — 1234 E.O. Douglas Ave. and 1308 E.O. Douglas Ave. — she’s working with local developer Ken LeBlanc and Highlands County Zoning Supervisor Linda Conrad to get the project through hearings with the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Board of Adjustment.
Behm’s plan is to rent permanently-set miniature houses — “tiny homes” — to former homeless individuals who have employment and their lives organized enough to keep up with bills.
Such houses are too small for county code and need a special exception. Behm hopes to have 30 homes in “Phase 2” for singles or couples without children, then build “Phase 3” with slightly larger homes for families.
Phase 1 is the program being run out of the Safari Inn: All 26 rooms occupied with paying guests living by Behm’s rules and getting their lives back in order.
“We are jam-packed,” Behm told commissioners Tuesday, a situation she hopes the tiny homes will alleviate.
Each one, she said, would be 386 square feet with a living room, fully functional kitchen, bedroom and bathroom.
Behm said she’s already raised the $63,000 building cost through donations by seven local churches — enough for six homes with water meters.
What she would like now is to have a number of fees waived.
So far, commissioners have voted to waive the rezoning fee, with indications they may waive other fees as the project progresses.
Commissioner Ron Handley asked about water and sewer arrangements. LeBlanc said the plan is to have one septic tank for the park, to which every home would be connected.
Handley also asked if Behm planned to have one water meter or several. She said each home would have its own meter, as well as its own power hookup.
When asked if the city of Sebring, where the land is located, was able to waive water hookup fees for the meters — $10,000 total — Behm said city officials said they weren’t able to help on that. That cost will come out of the donated funds, she said.
