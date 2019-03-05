SEBRING — Leslie Behm, executive director of Hope Haven, doesn’t have an easy time talking in public or addressing groups, like last week’s Homeless Round Table discussion.
Her strength lies in gathering stakeholders to develop a program that takes people who are homeless and gets them back on their feet, in about six months or less. She’s been doing that with a 95 percent success rate over the last two to three years, she said, using the rooms at Safari Inn as the transitional housing.
Now she’s working with county officials and a landowner to establish a small community of permanently-set miniature houses — often called “tiny homes” — to rent out to former homeless individuals who have employment and their lives organized enough to keep a residence.
The next step is getting the land in front of the Planning and Zoning Commission/Board of Adjustment and then the Board of County Commission, because tiny homes don’t exist in the county land development regulations.
They are too small for the code and would need a special exception.
The goal is to have the first phase of the community built in the next three months, Behm said: Thirty homes to start for single or couples without children, then following up with slightly larger homes for those with families.
In all, she hopes to build 100 such homes, and build a community out of them.
Last Wednesday, Behm told a room full of people from government agencies and non-profit organizations that after working with the homeless for 10 years, she now has 56 people — 12 of them children — in every one of the 26 rooms at Safari Inn.
She’s also working with two homeless camps that have a total of 48 people, 12 of them children.
All of the children in the locations attend school, she said. The kids in the camps are close enough to walk.
Behm reports a 95 percent success rate at Safari Inn, where people come in with the goal of leaving for a permanent rental property. Most do so in six months, Behm said.
The first rule when they come in to “Phase 1” at Safari Inn: They have to have a job.
“I have 50-60 jobs on my desk,” Behm said, referring to the list of employers looking for hires. “You have to maintain a job while there.”
They also cannot do drugs or alcohol, or have visitors or parties.
Some have cars. If they don’t, Behm can help them get a bicycle or a reliable car. She works with a local dealer who provides reasonably-priced vehicles, she said.
“It’s a hand up, not a hand out,” Behm said. “You have to earn your way up.”
Behm gets 10-15 calls every day from people looking for a place to transition out of homelessness.
“I have to say, ‘No,’ because we’re full,” Behm told the 30 people at the round table. “The only reason my phone is not ringing now is because I shut it off.”
She said one challenge to moving people out of Safari Inn is the rental properties. Most in Highlands County are too steep for people in transition.
Thus, she’s looking at building tiny houses.
When done, a person making $755 a month should be able to move into a tiny house, with its low overhead costs, and have enough for the rent, power and water.
“No internet. That’s a luxury,” Behm said.
At the tiny houses, they can stay as long as they want, and even have visitors.
They still won’t be able to have parties, drugs or alcohol, Behm said. That wouldn’t be a good fit for a closely-knit community.
At least five units would be handicapped-accessible, she said.
Behm said she’s looking in Sebring for the first site, but is also looking for sites in the Avon Park and Lake Placid areas to handle needs there.
