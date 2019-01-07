A new year means new beginnings for many people, or at least an attempt at new beginnings.
Some will resolve to eat better, go to church more often, do a better job of keeping their house or yard work done, or perhaps just be a happier person, whatever it is that they feel they need to accomplish. Kudos for them, I hope it works.
The most common resolutions for 2018 – to eat more healthy foods, get more exercise, and save more money – are most likely the most common resolutions for 2019. They are among my friends and family.
I choose not to make resolutions. I can be pretty hard on myself in nearly every aspect, so why set myself up for failure? Stress keeps me from eating healthy foods; give me a bag of potato chips when I’m stressing and I’ll be fine. Exercise comes and goes depending on the weather and my mood. Saving more money? My dollar is stretched so thin already you can see through it. All excuses, I know, but all of us have excuses.
I choose to focus on hope for the new year and I could go on and on about those hopes.
I hope that we can all find an easier way to live together in this great nation. We shouldn’t let politics or religion separate us. Too many times people get so offended by the other side’s view that they get so angry. Everyone has an opinion. When that opinion is different than our own, why can’t we just listen with an open mind. If we still feel strongly about the matter, put it aside and just agree to disagree, or better yet, work together on a solution. No need for hateful words being exchanged.
I hope children can just enjoy being children in this new year and not have to deal with the worries of watching their parents battle (you fill in the blank here, whether it is financial burdens, drug addictions, physical abuse, or the long hours at work that keep them from being home). I hope they also have nutritional food to eat, and plenty of it. I hope they have a safe home to live in and that they are getting a good education, because they will need it despite the fact that they don’t realize it right now.
I hope we can all learn to let the little things that irritate us slide by and not be a constant aggravation. What was that saying a few years ago? Don’t sweat the small stuff. I try to choose my battles and have also made an effort to stop surrounding myself with people who are negative or just want to keep that ol’ pot stirred (hmmm, is that a resolution?).
My hope for the new year is less drama all the way around and more happiness for each and every one of us.
Romona Washington is executive editor of the Highlands News-Sun and Highlands Sun. Contact her at romona.washington@highlandsnewssun.com.
