HAINES CITY – The Avon Park Red Devils and Haines City Hornets battled for control during the semifinals of the Wayne Gandy Christmas Tournament on Friday night.
Haines City made just enough plays down the stretch to earn a hard-fought 50-46 win over Avon Park. The loss dropped the red Devils to 7-2 on the season.
“I thought we competed the entire game,” said Avon Park Coach Marin O'Hora. “Haines City is a very good basketball team, they are 7-1 and they are a much better bigger school than we are. They are a lot bigger and more physical than we are. One of their players (Antwan Walker) shot the ball really well from the outside and made about half of their points. That was a great basketball team that we really had a chance to beat but we had too many turnovers.”
The Hornets stung first with Tahir Williams scoring on a putback. Avon Park's Malcolm Dewberry answered with a 3-pointer claiming a 3-2 lead. Javariuss Smith made a jump shot and Rickey Lovette charged down court for a bucket tying the game at 7. Smith was sent to the line where he made one of two free throws reclaiming the lead for Avon Park with a score of 8-7.
Haines City's Walker made a pair of layups to push the Hornets into a 11-8 lead. Avon Park's Travis Hill made a rebound basket to narrow the deficit to 11-10. The Hornets extend their lead with a layup and Lovette drilled a 3-pointer to tie the game at 13 at the end of the first period.
The Red Devils came out strong in the second quarter. Smith charged down the open court and made an easy layup and Dewberry added a jump shot giving the Red Devils a 17-13 lead.
Smith rebounded the ball and supplied a jump shot for Avon Park bringing the score to 21-15 with 3:20 left in the first half. The Hornets cut the deficit to 24-22. Avon Park's Lovette passed the ball to Aiden Pierce who was under the basket for a layup to make it 26-22 at halftime.
“I feel like we could have played better,” said Avon Park's Malcolm Dewberry. “The turnovers at the end of the game cost us," I am having a lot of fun at this tournament, this is my second year here and I really enjoy it. We are coming up as a team. We lost three seniors last year and we are a team of mostly juniors and sophomores so we are still learning but we are coming up. I want to get as many wins as we can this season, build a strong chemistry as a team and get a state championship."
The battle for control continued into the third quarter and the intensity picked up. Haines City tied the game at 26 and again at 28. The Hornet's Walker sank a 3-pointer giving Haines City a 31-28 lead.
Avon Park's Smith and Dewberry each made buckets to give Avon Park a slight lead of 32-31. Hill and Dewberry each made shots off the glass to tie the game at 36. The Hornets once again pulled ahead with a pair of baskets giving them a 40-36 lead at the end of the third period.
The Hornets and Red Devils went point for point in the fourth period and remained neck-and-neck. Avon Park tied the game with a pair of shots from Smith and Dewberry at 40. Dewberry had a total of 11 points, 4 assists and 2 steals for the Red Devils.
Haines City's Tank Williams was sent to the line where he made one free throw giving the Hornets a slight lead. Avon Park pulled ahead with a layup by Smith bring the score to 42-41.
Hornet's Tahir Williams made a free throw tying the game at 42. Red Devils' Smith was sent to the line where he made a free throw pushing Avon Park back into the lead with 43-42. Smith led the Red Devils with a total of 16 points, 2 assists and 2 steals.
Haines City's Walker sank a 3-pointer and was fouled and added a free throw giving the Hornets a 46-43 lead with 1:07 left to play.
Avon Park's Kyron Martel made a 3-pointer tying the game at 46 with a minute left in the game. The Hornets were sent to the line three more times where they made four out of six shots giving them a 50-46 lead. Avon Park tried to rally but simply ran out of time. Avon Park had a total of 6 steals and Haines City had 14.
“We are a young team,” said Coach O'Hora. “We are going to learn from this and it is still early in the season. I thought we competed well all night. I think everyone in this gym thought we were going to get beaten pretty badly except for us. Defensively we were great and rebounded well. We are young a little weak but we will get stronger during the off season. I am really proud of the way they played. I thought Javariuss Smith did really well. He is one of our returning players from last season and had a rough start to this season but he did great tonight. He is starting to work his way back into the starting lineup and it is great to see some senior leadership.”
Avon Park played the Colonial Grenadiers (Oralndo) on Saturday night for third place in the Wayne Gandy Christmas Tournament. The results were not available at press time.
The Avon Park Red Devils will hit the road to face the undefeated McKeel Academy Wildcats in a Class 5A-District 8 game on Tuesday Jan. 8. Avon Park and McKeel both have perfect district records.
