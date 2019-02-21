SEBRING — A family member reported a local man missing on Monday, when he hadn’t been at work since last Friday, Feb. 15.
When the sister of 55-year-old Robert E. Burns contacted the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office to check on him, deputies didn’t find him at his home on Lime Tree Drive in Sun ‘n Lake Special Improvement District. They discovered him at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, dead in his car in the employee parking lot at AdventHealth Sebring.
Scott Dressel, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office, said Burns was shut in his gray Mazda CX-5, parked on the far west row of the hospital employee lot.
However, Dressel said he did not yet have any information on whether the death was a homicide, suicide, or by accidental or natural causes. Burns appeared to have been in his car for up to three days, Dressel said.
“We’re working the scene,” Dressel said Tuesday. “We’re trying to determine the facts.”
Authorities say Burns had recently moved to Sebring from New York, having a New York license plate still on his car.
Dressel said deputies were getting a warrant to open and search the car Tuesday afternoon. He did not expect any conclusions prior to a full investigation by the Crime Scene Unit and until after getting a toxicology report.
Autopsy results were not expected until late Wednesday, or later, and any toxicology test results would take weeks.
However, there did not initially appear to be foul play, Dressel said.
As the death is an active investigation, Dressel said he couldn’t say any more.
The Highlands News-Sun contacted Richelle Hoenes-Ahearn, director of Corporate Communications for AdventHealth West Florida Division, to find out when he ended his last shift, in what department he worked and how well that parking lot was monitored, either by security patrols or surveillance cameras.
No information was available for those questions as of Wednesday afternoon.
As for other matters regarding Burns, such as why he would have been in his car, she had no information.
“Because this is an active investigation, we are not able to comment and must send all inquiries to the Sheriff’s Office,” Hoenes-Ahearn said in a text.
The employee lot at AdventHealth, typically, is not heavily traveled by visitors going either to the main entrance or emergency room.
The row where Burns’ car was found is the closest one might park to Ponce de Leon Drive, across from Sun ‘n Lake Elementary School. However, a medical practice sits between the employee lot and the street, and students or parents would have to enter the lot directly in order to walk past the car.
