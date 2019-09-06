SEBRING — To prepare for Hurricane Dorian, local hospitals secured excess supplies of fuel, food, water and other essential items in case of a head-on hit.
The fact that Dorian now appears poised to turn north and miss Florida, on just graze the coastline, local hospitals still stand ready to handle increased influx from the statewide emergency.
“We are in constant contact with our local and state emergency management teams,” said Jason L. Kimbrell, CEO of Highlands Regional Medical Center. “Our main priorities are to ensure our patients receive excellent care and be prepared to accept medical emergencies if they occur.”
Likewise, AdventHealth West Florida Division leaders have also continued to monitor Dorian to ensure the safety of their patients, visitors and staff. Teams continue to hold daily routine calls with emergency management leaders for the latest information, said Richelle Hoenes-Ahearn, director of Corporate Communications for the West Florida Division.
All hospitals have kept emergency rooms staffed and operational at all hours in case of emergencies. Although emergency rooms would be open during a storm weather event, hospital wished to remind residents that anyone with a medical emergency during a storm should first call 9-1-1.
HRMC closed non-emergency functions for Tuesday (Sept. 3), including non-emergency surgeries and procedures, specialist clinics, wound care, physician practices and outpatient physical therapy.
Such procedures were rescheduled, according to Lindsey Pierson, director of Marketing, Public Relations and Community Relations for HRMC.
AdventHealth Lake Placid, AdventHealth Sebring and AdventHealth Wauchula rescheduled outpatient services, such as lab services and imaging, for Tuesday, and planned to resume normal outpatient operations on Wednesday.
In addition, 25 AdventHealth Medical Group locations in the Frostproof, Lake Placid, Sebring and Wauchula areas were closed Tuesday, but would reopen Wednesday.
However, the walk-in clinic, AdventHealth PromptCare in Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring opened for a half day on Tuesday.
HRMC reminds residents that hospitals are not shelters and suggests families follow local and state guidelines to seek shelter prior to a storm’s arrival, if needed.
HRMC and AdventHealth will post updates as needed to the Highlands Regional Medical Center Facebook page or www.HighlandsRegional.com, and to the AdventHealth Sebring or AdventHealth Lake Placid Facebook pages.
AdventHealth also states those Facebook pages have lists of items to pack in hurricane survival/evacuation kits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.