SEBRING – Heading into the new year, hospitals will be forced to comply with the Inpatient Prospective Payment System rule as overseen by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service. Earlier this year, HHS’s Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced its rule to make hospitals post their fees online as of Jan.1.
Hospitals are already mandated to make their prices of common procedures available to the public. The new rule mandates that prices be posted online.
The measure is part of an effort that will take the “surprise” factor out of hospital billing. By placing the prices online, patients can easily comparison shop both prices and facility ratings. For instance, a minor procedure may not require a specialist at a research hospital, where procedures cost more.
Any changes would have to be updated online annually.
The listed costs do not take into account contracted rates that insurance companies contract with the providers. It does not cover any hospital or government programs that might help to cover a hospital bill. Co-pays, deductibles and other out-of-pocket fees may still be required by the patient. Each patient should still contact their insurance carrier to get a more accurate figure that the patient will have to pay for a procedure or service.
“We know the cost of health is a top concern, and we want to make sure we are not only as transparent as possible when it comes to that cost, but that we also make it as easy as possible for people to understand their bill and get the care they need,” Mike Schultz, president and CEO of West Florida Division of AdventHealth. “To make it easier to understand heath care costs and to increase transparency, AdventHealth is working to improve access to information for our patients through online and mobile technology. It is imperative that we provide a viable, affordable health care network that is easy to understand.”
Cathy Albritton is the marketing director for Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center. She said the hospital will be rolling out mobile apps; the goal is for the second quarter of 2019.
“Currently, we provide personal estimates to 95 percent of our scheduled patients within 72 hours of their scheduled procedures,” she said. The development of the apps will allow patients to view their estimated amounts with mobile convenience.”
Patients may not have much time to shop and compare during an emergency. In such a case, the price list loses some of its value.
Patients need to be aware that the price list is just a base fee. For instance, if a patient went in for a heart catheterization, a complication could increase the fee because of additional services rendered.
The rule also takes aim at making electronic health records, or EHRs, more accessible, while still keeping them secure.
“Focusing the Electronic Health Record Incentive Program on promoting interoperability, to allow patients to control their records and access them in a usable format,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a press release in April.
In the same release, Azar said that this new rule is just scratching the surface of future changes.
“The rule also solicits feedback on further bold actions, which will be necessary to disrupt our existing system and deliver real value for healthcare consumers. Through boosting interoperability and maximizing the promise of health IT, promoting price and quality transparency, pioneering new models, and removing government burdens, we are going to move toward a system that provides better care for Americans at a lower cost.”
