LAKE PLACID — A man who lost control of a motorcycle Monday and crashed on Placid Lakes Boulevard got arrested by state troopers for stealing the bike.
Robert Jack Murphy, 27, of Ruskin faces charges of grand theft of a motorcycle and operating a motorcycle without a license. He is being held at Highlands County Jail in lieu of $12,000 bail.
While on patrol Monday, a Florida Highway Patrol trooper received a text message from a Highlands County sheriff’s deputy about a motorcycle wreck at State Road 70 and Placid Lakes Boulevard.
The trooper arrived to find a motorcycle laying on its side and crews from Lake Placid Fire Department putting out the fire.
It was heavily damaged by the fire and the tag was melted, arrest reports said. The trooper was unable to find a vehicle identification number (VIN).
Highlands County Emergency Medical Services was on the shoulder, providing aid to a man wearing an orange T-shirt who had a black bag, and identified as Murphy.
EMS later transported him AdventHealth Lake Placid.
A black pickup truck was on scene, driven by a Lake Placid resident who witnessed the crash.
The trooper found Murphy at the hospital. Murphy told troopers he was driving 10 mph over the speed limit when he lost control on a curve.
Murphy was asked if the motorcycle was his, but his answer was redacted from reports.
When asked where he was going, Murphy allegedly said he was heading to work to pick up a semi-trailer.
When asked for his phone number for the report, Murphy reportedly told the trooper to contact his lawyer.
An agent with the Division of the State Fire Marshal found a VIN on the motorbike, and it came back as stolen out of Hillsborough County.
The trooper spoke to the witness, who said he was westbound on SR 70 when he saw a black motorcycle pass him at a high rate of speed. The witness said the rider had on an orange T-shirt with a black bag fastened to his back.
The witness continued west on SR 70, turned left onto Placid Lakes Boulevard and saw smoke.
As he passed the point of the smoke, he said he realized it was the motorcycle on fire and turned around to provide aid.
It was then, the witness reported, that he saw the man in an orange shirt and black bag injured in a nearby field.
FHP determined that Murphy was driving fast and lost control of the motorcycle when he turned onto Placid Lakes Boulevard.
When the motorbike wrecked, it caught fire, reports said.
Murphy then tried to flee the scene, reports said, but was too injured to do so.
Not only was the motorcycle stolen, Murphy did not have a motorcycle endorsement on his license, meaning he did not take nor complete a motorcycle rider’s training course, as required by law.
