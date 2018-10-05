SEBRING — Seven hundred children have died as a result of being left in hot cars since 1998, according to Jan Null, from the Department of Meteorology & Climate Science at San Jose State University. However, new technologies look promising for lowering these numbers in the future.
Heatstroke and death are risks when children are left alone in vehicles. According to the safety organization Kids and Cars, an average of 37 children die each year in hot cars. These include instances where a child has been forgotten in a car, accidentally locks themselves in a car or trunk, or, in a small number of cases, when a child has been intentionally left in a car.
Since 1998, the highest number of deaths recorded was 49 in 2010. 2015 had the lowest rate of incidents, with 24. In 2017, 42 children died in a hot car. So far in 2018, 48 deaths have been recorded, according to kidsandcars.org.
Some people are unaware of just how quickly the temperature can climb in a car. According to the University of Georgia, “In hot weather in an open parking lot, the inside temperature of a car can rise by 7 degrees Fahrenheit in five minutes, 13 degrees in 10 minutes, 29 degrees in 30 minutes and 47 degrees in an hour.”
This means that on a fall day when the temperature is just 80 degrees Fahrenheit, the temperature in a car could rise to 127 degrees in less than an hour.
Not only do temperatures in cars rise quickly, but young children are more at risk for heatstroke and death because their bodies heat up three to five times more quickly than an adult’s body, Safe Kids Worldwide states.
“When a core body temperature of 107 degrees Fahrenheit or greater is reached then cells are damaged and internal organs begin to shut down,” noheatstroke.org states. Children die quickly once their internal temperatures have reached 107 degrees.
Some parents do not want to wake a sleeping child, but the risks are too high. A child should never be left alone in a car, not even for a minute.
“Technology designed to help prevent child heatstroke deaths can be beneficial,” Consumer Reports states. “But to be effective, it needs to be integrated into the child seat or into the vehicle’s own systems.”
Possible solutions
1. General Motor’s Rear Seat Reminder System is available in several of its new 2017 and 2018 models, including GMC Acadia, Buick LaCross, Cadillac Ct6 and several others.
The system monitors the opening and closing of a vehicle’s rear doors. If a rear door is opened while the engine is running or within 10 minutes of the engine being started, the vehicle will issue two types of alerts: five audible chimes and one visual message on the instrument panel displays that states, “Rear Seat Reminder/Look in Rear Seat.”
If the car stops for a quick gas fill up, the rear door must be opened and closed again to reactivate the system. At the end of a trip, the vehicle will not notify parents if the system was not reactivated after a brief stop.
Consumer Reports states, “In all instances, the reminder chimed and displayed within a second of turning off the vehicle.”
2. Sensorsafe chimes within two seconds after a child unclips the chest clip in specific models of Evenflo car seats or after the driver turns off the ignition. The chimes are a signal to remember the child in the back seat.
The chest clip has a sensor integrated into some models of Evenflo car seats. A wireless receiver, that is designed for model year 2008 or newer vehicles, is plugged into the car’s diagnostic port.
The chimes improve safety by letting parents know that a chest clip has been unclipped or that a child is still in the backseat after the ignition has been turned off.
Consumer Reports reviewed the device and favored the use of the system since it was integrated into the car. Parents do not have to remember any additional steps. “We found that the technology consistently chimed within two seconds in 19 auto brands we tested,” Consumer Reports states.
“The system failed to connect, did not connect consistently, or didn’t chime at the appropriate times when used with some models from Acura, Dodge, Kia, Land Rover, Mazda, and Subaru. In some cases, use of the alternate Hybrid-Stop/Start sensor we received from Evenflo’s ParentLink customer service remedied the issues, but not in all cases.”
3. Driver’s Little Helper Sensor System can be purchased at major retailers such as Walmart and Amazon. A sensor is placed under the car seat padding, attached to a battery pack and synced with an app. The app can be programmed to send notifications after the vehicle stops.
Upcoming solution
eClip is an electronic device that can be clipped onto a car seat. First, the eClip must be turned on and then attached to the car seat or diaper bag. The device is then connected to the eClip app on a parent’s phone.
Parents will receive alerts on the phone when they walk more than 15 feet away from the car. The device also monitors the temperature in the back of the car.
The eClip is not yet available, but promises to be a low-cost solution.
Although heatstroke is preventable, it is the number one cause of non-crash, vehicle-related deaths for children under the age of 14, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
