SEBRING — County commissioners have approved staff-recommended changes to the Local Housing Assistance Plan.
One major change, said Development Services Director Benjamin Dunn, involved lowering the amount of funds given to a family for housing assistance from $40,000 to the range of $10,000 to $20,000, based on income level. Dunn said the $40,000 amount felt too exorbitant while the lower amounts would allow county staff to assist more people overall. Those amounts were changed to “up to $20,000” for low income borrowers, and up to $15,000 for moderate borrowers.
The Local Housing Assistance Plan, funded with $350,000 every three years from the Florida Housing Finance Corporation, helps the county provide housing assistance under the State Housing Initiative Partnership (SHIP) Program.
The purpose of the program is:
- To meet housing needs for very low-, low- and moderate-income households.
- To expand production of and preserve existing affordable housing.
- To further the goals of the housing element of the local government comprehensive plan, specific to affordable housing.
Each person receiving assistance can get a loan deferral for up to 10 years, Dunn said, as well as work out a payment plan with the county.
“The county is sympathetic to occasional financial hardship,” Dunn said. “We can modify the payment if they have a hardship.”
Commissioner Ron Handley, during discussions on the matter at the last Board of County Commission meeting, asked about the terms.
The program states that all assistance is provided as a loan, secured by a recorded mortgage and promissory note.
The interest rate is zero, with terms in the following amounts:
- 10 years for $0.00-$5,000.
- 15 years for $5,001-$10,000.
- 20 years for $10,001-$15,000.
- 25 years for $15,001-$20,000.
Handley then asked if repayment was tied to the house, and Housing Program Coordinator Lucy Castillo said it’s tied to the borrower.
“If they sell the property, they have to pay us back,” Castillo said.
County Attorney Joy Carmichael said the county’s loan agreement is “inferior” to a mortgage. When the homeowner sells the house, the bank gets paid first, then anyone else who has made a secondary loan to the homeowner. However, in a foreclosure, the county’s interests would be subordinate to the bank that holds the primary mortgage. Handley argued that would mean it’s attached to the property.
Commissioners then called up Business Services Director Chris Benson to clarify the matter further. If a house goes into foreclosure, he said, the county can ask for a portion of the settlement. Handley said it would be better if the county can attach a personal judgment to the borrower after foreclosure. When asked how that compares to other counties, Benson said it doesn’t.
“We require repayment on loans. Other counties do not, so we can’t compare,” Benson said. Previously, Benson said, the county has not attached a personal judgment on a borrower. The county has rarely gotten 100% payment on a foreclosure.
Commissioner Jim Brooks said it would be good to have some kind of protocol for this. He recalled the matter was discussed several years ago, and there was a reason why the county did not seek a judgment. Carmichael said she would need to research on whether or not the program allows or prohibits a personal judgment by the county. Brooks also asked if the plan meets all the requirements of the state, and Dunn said yes.
Commissioner Greg Harris moved to approve it. Brooks gave it a second, and commissioners approved it 4-0. Commissioner Arlene Tuck was absent from the last board meeting.
