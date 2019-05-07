This is my response to a letter to the editor on Saturday May 4, 2019. Your remarks about restaurant inspections may have some merit, though I don’t know the statistics as to how many are sickened by causes you remarked about. Truthfully, I can’t remember any. I don’t know of a local restaurant that has been taken to task for causing someone to become sick.
As for your views about not allowing service animals to be allowed; do you think the owners of these trained service dogs like having to depend on them to be a most important part of their existence? These animals are trained so well because lives do depend on their actions.
At the end of your writing you said you have eliminated several places. In your opinion, if the restaurant industry is as filthy and nasty as you suggest, my suggestion to you is to eliminate even more. Rather you decide to not eat out or not, please leave to folks that find it necessary to have a service animal alone so they can enjoy themselves when they choose to eat out.
George Rabideau
Sebring
Some good points made here and I generally agree. Sometimes the service dog privilege is abused and those instances should be reported to the establishment. You're certainly right about the concern over restaurant cleanliness. It's good to get these reports so we know of blatant violations, but mostly I think reputable eateries make substantial efforts at keeping their facilities safe for the public.
