SEBRING — Ever wonder how planners make sure new development doesn't end up in a flood plain?
Or have you ever wondered how transportation engineers make sure a road goes where it needs to be, without unnecessarily running over unstable soil, environmental lands, valuable farms or established homes?
You can find out that, and many other things on Wednesday when Highlands County hosts four separate workshops on GIS Day, to teach people about Geographic Information Science.
Geographic Information Science, or GIS, is a scientific framework for gathering, analyzing, and visualizing geographic data to help us make better decisions.
The National Geographic Society defines a geographic information system (GIS) as a computer system for capturing, storing, checking, and displaying data related to positions on Earth's surface.
By relating seemingly unrelated data, GIS can help individuals and organizations better understand spatial patterns and relationships, according to www.nationalgeographic.org.
On GIS Day, geographic information professionals gather internationally to share their passion and teach the world about their craft.
During Wednesday's workshops, the GIS Users Group plans to showcase a new Interactive Map currently in use by members of the public, including the real estate community.
With the map, GIS professionals hope to answer many residents everyday questions using the overlapping information.
Workshops are at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Engineering Department Training Room, 505 S. Commerce Ave., 2nd Floor in Sebring.
To RSVP, sign up at https://arcg.is/1vLve4.
You can explore the interactive map now here.
