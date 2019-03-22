This is how compassion for victims works. From The Hill: "New Zealand’s largest gun show has been canceled just days after mass shootings at two mosques resulted in at least 50 deaths."
Organizers for the gun show said they have canceled the event out of respect for victims of the shootings in Christchurch, according to The Associated Press. Organizers also cited “elevated security risks” for the cancellation.
The annual show attracts thousands of attendees to view historical reenactments and promote the country’s military history.
“We regret the inconvenience caused to all involved with the running of the show, The Military vehicle owners, memorabilia collectors and exhibitors, defence force members, community groups, vendors, and support organisations,” organizers wrote in a Facebook post.
A date for a possible rescheduling of the event was not listed on the group’s Facebook page.
New Zealand is mourning following last week's mass shooting, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern promising to tighten the country’s gun laws.
Several vigils for victims took place over the weekend, and mosques had heightened security in the aftermath of the massacre."
Michelle Backus
Sebring
