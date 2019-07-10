How do you know? Hmm, that is the golden question. Often, all of us, are asked for our opinion as to who to use for certain services. It may be for a physician, an attorney, or a mechanic. Maybe someone wants to know which hospital is best. The point: People want input from others as to what and why they trust the people and places that they trust. Ultimately, the decision has to come down to our own personal needs and beliefs.
When you are choosing a professional to help you meet your needs, it may be helpful to determine exactly what you want and expect from them and their organization. It doesn’t really matter what profession you are pondering about. It’s about your personal valuation of your needs. Find out some basic information about your prospective professional. Ask around. Ask your friends, various doctors that you have associations with. Ask your local chamber of commerce. Google the people and their business. Go visit their organization. Set up a meet and greet. Tour their facility. Call and talk to them. Do a little research. Do what you need to do to make a decision that leaves you comfortable and confident.
That’s a place to start. So you have made an appointment with your professional and you feel pretty confident. Good. Ask some questions. Some important ones:
1. Are you here everyday? Yes, good. No, hmmm.
2. How many days a week are you personally in your office?
3. How many days a week is your office open?
4. Is the staff trained to help with issues that may occur?
5. Do you live in our community? (Professionals that live in our community help our community thrive and have a heightened accountability for top notch care.
6. What are the office hours? Can late or early appointments also be booked? Is the office flexible?
7. Ask about training. Is their training up to date? When was the last time they attended classes for their specialty? What exactly did the training entail?
8. Tell them what you need, expect and hope for. Ask them how they will deliver on those needs. Perhaps you work crazy hours and need a flexible appointment schedule. Maybe you need to be able to have more one on one sessions or contact and would like a personal cell phone number to be able to text, too. Will they provide that?
9. How did the appointment go? Did you get all of your questions answered? Was it a pleasing experience.
10. How many years have they been in business in their community?
Check out their organization and the staff. Are they pleasant and attentive or do they just give you a quick nod? Is their presentation to you appropriate? Do you feel comfort, warmth with knowledge all rolled into one? Remember, you should feel comfortable. How’s the facility? Is it clean and efficient. Is the place updated or does it look like something from the '70s or '80s? People are, to some degree, a product of their environment, so that environment is a reflection of them. Does the environment provide a comfortable aura that you wish to spend time with?
As with all things, trust your instincts. If you are uncomfortable or wonder why they don’t clean their office, it is a sign. Go with your gut. Every professional or service that we deal with is indeed a “business." Make sure you are supporting a business that puts your best interest first.
To hear better is to hear better!
Roseann B. Kiefer, B.A., BC-HIS, is owner of Lampe and Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, Sebring. This information is not intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure your condition. Always talk to your doctor before following any medical advice or starting a diet or exercise program.
