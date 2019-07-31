Who is the most important person in your life? Is it yourself? Is it your spouse? Is the most important people your friends, or perhaps your family? When we make decisions, we often take our loved ones input into consideration. Why? Well, because their needs are important to us.
On a daily basis, I watch and listen to loved ones discuss the hearing problems that are causing mayhem in their lives. Sometimes it is obvious that the person who suffers the hearing loss has no idea that their inability to hear has any effect on anyone else in their world.
Hearing loss affects everyone. Hearing loss affects the person with the loss but also every other person that they come in contact with ... from their spouse to the kids, to the grocery clerk and the hair stylist. Everyone! (I once took my dog to a new groomer and said, “clean her up, just don’t make her short.” Yep, my golden mix looked like a shaved lion ... only worse. The groomer just stared at me. I finally figured out that she must not have heard me. Poor pup! The result of this miscommunication, two people and beautiful doggy’s day ruined.)
Hearing loss affects the family members somewhat differently than the general public. When a person has a hearing loss then communicating on a daily basis becomes tiresome. Always having to repeat and then often getting into arguments because of misinterpretations. Often spouses say they don’t talk much anymore. Spouses say “they mumble.” That statement alone starts arguments.
Hearing loss causes isolation. This is true for the person with the hearing loss, but it often snowballs out of control and because one person can’t hear well in groups, then the “couple” starts to withdraw from activities. They start to withdraw from life. You only have one life and so do the one’s you love.
Loss of spontaneity is often noted. People with hearing loss become more reserved, more guarded. The next thing that may happen is resentment. If a person has a hearing loss and doesn’t make steps to “do anything about it” (aka hearing aid) then others in their life start to become bitter. There is resentment that “they don’t care about anybody but themselves!”
Family members privately ask, “Do you think it is dementia?” Something is wrong and they don’t know what. It’s hard to understand all the difficulties a person with a hearing loss has. For example, if you have never had a headache, you don’t really understand the nauseating pain of a migraine. People with hearing loss work hard everyday to understand what is being said to them. Often the hearing will shift and get a little bit worse in the evening. This shift can really tire out the person with the hearing loss and make them a little moody, touchy, sensitive just plain exhausted from their day of communication. With TV being a big entertainment activity in most homes it is often a common complaint. The person with the loss complains they can’t understand and the person watching TV complains it is so loud that they are sure it is causing them to get a hearing loss, too. This is a viable issue. Often, we see spouses have a similar hearing loss. Hmmm....
Unlike the grocery clerk who has to repeat to you just once while you stood in front of them for five minutes, the people who love you live with your hearing loss 24 hours per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, year after year. The lack of communication can cause depression for all people involved. It can cause disrespect. If you don’t respect yourself enough to take care of your body and brain that you were blessed with what makes you think anyone else should respect you? Harsh? These are just a few of the comments that I have heard over the years from frustrated family members.
Life is better with people in it. Communication takes both parties. It is a two-way street. The person who is speaking must do what they can to make their message clear and understandable. (Whether you are talking to someone with a hearing loss or not). Likewise, the person listening needs to pay attention to the speaker. If you have normal hearing, this is usually just a regular conversation. If you have a hearing loss and you can not adequately “absorb” and comprehend what is being said to you, then it is your responsibility to acquire technology that can help solve this problem. Wearing a hearing aid will help you to enjoy life better. It helps your spouse, family and friends to enjoy their life better.
Today, hearing instruments are nearly invisible. The new Healthable’s ™ by Starkey Hearing Technologies can count your steps, send an alert to let someone know you have fallen, connect to your smartphone and at the same time provide unsurpassed background noise reduction. Modern hearing instruments sound great. There is really no reason not to correct your problem. Make your life better and those that you love too. To hear better is to live better.
Roseann B. Kiefer, B.A., BC-HIS, is owner of Lampe and Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, Sebring. This information is not intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure your condition. Always talk to your doctor before following any medical advice or starting a diet or exercise program.
