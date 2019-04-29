Many readers of my column might assume that I have a negative attitude towards our small town of Sebring because of what my writing tends to focus on. I do not have a single doubt that there is a good amount of people with these sentiments. The words that possibly run through people’s heads are the following: “Miguel Arceo constantly criticizes Sebring, so he must feel that Sebring is a terrible town.” However, I feel the exact opposite of our quaint little town.
I love this small town and I could never call it anything less than a great town. Sebring has played a large role in who I am and I am extremely thankful for this. While I often write about the negative aspects of our town, it is only because I want what is best for our community. Just as a patriot of this nation will want what is best for the United States and will rally against anything that is holding it back from greatness, I feel the same way for the town of Sebring.
So if I do not see Sebring in a negative light, how do I look at Sebring? The answer to this question is best seen when Sebring has been at its lowest moments in its history.
I was a first-hand witness to the destruction that Hurricane Irma did to Sebring, and I was shocked at how we responded to it. This shock was not in anger, but rather in amazement. Residents of this town banded together in a way that not many other towns could ever do. Our residents let go of all political and social differences and worked together to rise from the rubble. People were making sure that their neighbors had plenty of supplies and many organizations donated massive amounts of food to those who did not have enough.
During those two weeks that the hurricane affected us, I was able to create a completely different opinion of Sebring. I began to see it as a town that thrives on its small town vibe and a town whose residents left me utterly amazed. I had always closed my eyes to the way our town interacts with each other, and I realized that I had missed a lot of great things.
No matter where I go, I still think of Sebring. I have been blessed to be able to visit many different places of the world. I have been to the luxurious streets of Paris, I have rode through the beautiful mountains of Ireland, and I have seen the lush forests of Mexico. Even then, there is something about our town that keeps it as my favorite place. Sure, it can get a little boring with its lack of recreation and the weather is bipolar, but the benefits of living here do outweigh the negatives.
As I said earlier, I do not write about negative issues because I dislike this town. I simply do it because I want what is best for our great town called Sebring.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.
Sebring, like most other places, suffers from its share of pitfalls but I really like it. Having lived in Washington DC, Miami, Los Angeles and San Francisco, I find that Sebring offers a different type of environment lost in big cities. I like cities to visit for a time but come back to Sebring as it is most all of what I seek in every day living. I really enjoyed your writing.
