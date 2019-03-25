A few days ago the biggest Major League Baseball contract in history was signed, 13 years and $330 million. The player is 26 and will now be paid until he is 39. He will not have to work a day of his life, and if he is smart with his money neither will his great-grandchildren.
Bryce Harper is a good ball player but is simply one of nine men on the field. He will commit errors and strikeout just like the rest of them. When the contract was signed, the fans went crazy buying his uniform shirt for $149.95 and T-shirts at $49.95. They were sold out within hours.
Now the only person that will able to see your Harper shirt is the guy sitting behind you in the stands. Apparently those who spend that kind of money on a shirt are "wannabees."
The minute Harper signed the contract the Philadelphia Phillies were penciled in to go to the World Series, which doesn't happen until next October. Talk about planning ahead.
In contrast to today's money contracts, in 1960 Ted Williams was the highest paid major leaguer at $160,000. Today the average contract is $3 million.
Again folks, how much is too much? I realize your $8 hotdogs help the salary levels but ... $330 million? That's a whole bunch of hotdogs.
Post script: Since I wrote this letter two days ago, the Los Angeles Angels just signed 25-year-old Mike Trout to a 12-year $430 million contract. It is beyond any common sense as to the value of an athlete.
Hal Graves
Sebring
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.