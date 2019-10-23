Chocolate. I don’t know many people who don’t like chocolate. Finally, there is proof that indulging with a little chocolate can actually protect your hearing. Yay!
A study (Korean National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey) done in Korea last year with 3,575 participants between the ages of 40-64 looked at the benefits of eating chocolate.
This study revealed great news for chocolate lovers. Eating chocolate significantly lowered the rate in which hearing loss occurs. Participants who ate chocolate had a 26% chance of developing a hearing loss (either one ear or both). Participants who did not indulge had a 36% average of developing hearing loss. Eating chocolate was “independently associated with low odds of any hearing loss” (adjusted odd ratio = .83).
According to the Korean National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey researchers, the rate of consumption was also important. The more regularly the chocolate was eaten, the lower the risk of developing a severe hearing loss.
This research was nationwide in Korea and physical examinations were completed on all participants. Detailed information was gathered on their activity levels and food intake. The details of this study show that chocolate indeed plays “an otoprotective role against hearing loss.” (David Copithorne, content director, Hearing Tracker).
Why? It’s the cocoa. It is an anti-oxidant. It can help reduce or prevent cardiovascular inflammation. These properties may have the same effects in regards to vascular hypertension in our ear. During the study it was discovered that participants who did not eat chocolate had higher risks of hypertension than the participants who did indulge. Cocoa can reduce blood pressure, hypertension and dyslipidemia, which therefore will enable hearing preservation.
What about other sweets? Cookie, cake, ice cream or pie? No such luck. All were studied and there was no correlation that showed up either good or bad with relation to hearing loss. My take on this: If you eat something sweet, go for the chocolate. Add a little cocoa routinely to your diet improve your health and protect your hearing. To Hear Better Is To Live Better!
Roseann B. Kiefer, B.A., BC-HIS, is owner of Lampe and Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, Sebring. This information is not intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure your condition. Always talk to your doctor before following any medical advice or starting a diet or exercise program.
