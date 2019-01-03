We’ve all been there.
Our plan is printed out, the food shopped for, the preparation done – we’re ready. We are excited – this time, we’re really going to do it.
Then out of nowhere, suddenly this urgent, silent craving hits you upside the head and makes all your good intentions fly out the window with record speed. It’s depressing, it rocks your boat and shakes your self-confidence. You ask yourself, “Can I really do this or am I going to have to battle these cravings forever?”
I know that feeling all too well. I’ve been there and done battle just like you have. And I have good news. There are ways around them.
Here are some of tactics I’ve deployed in my war against cravings:
- More good fat. I try to eat healthy fat with each meal, whether it’s a few nuts as a snack, some avocado on my salad or butter on my veggies. Eating plenty of healthy fat helps you feel nice and satisfyingly full.
- More water. I really don’t have to tell you that drinking water is essential for a well-functioning body. Being hydrated facilitates all of your body’s processes, and you should always have a glass of water at the ready. When I started drinking half my body weight in water in ounces every day, it started making a big difference in bloating, weight loss and as a bonus, my skin looked amazing.
- CLA and B6. This summer I added CLA (Conjugated Linoleic Acid) to my supplements, which can help those of us with thyroid issues lose weight. CLA has been shown to decrease abdominal fat, increase the metabolism, help lower cholesterol, enhance the immune system, and it may even lower insulin resistance. I also upped my B6 intake (along with my B-complex; B’s work together better) which also helps with metabolism.
- Krill oil. I bumped up my krill oil, too. That’s because of the high concentration of Omega 3s in krill oil that help encourage weight loss when a healthy eating plan is followed. Look for a very good quality krill oil. Mine is from the Arctic Ocean – you need a clean source.
- Crave Crusher and MetaFixer. These two supplements work to kill cravings and boost your metabolism like nothing else I’ve ever tried (and I’ve tried every supplement there is!). In my opinion, they’re two of the best supplements on the market today – that’s why I take them myself and decided to carry them!
There’s even more that can be done – l-glutamine is an amino acid you can add in loose powder form to your smoothie to kill sugar cravings. Making sure to have adequate fiber and protein is another, plus having an accountability partner or group makes a world of difference.
Leanne Ely is a New York Times bestselling author and the creator of SavingDinner.com, the original menu planning website, bringing families back to the dinner table for over 15 years.
