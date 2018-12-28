The human body is a complex, efficient machine. One highly important component of that machine is the circulatory system, which sends blood, oxygen and nutrients throughout the body.
In perfectly healthy bodies, blood, oxygen and nutrients circulate throughout the body without issue. However, several conditions, including obesity and diabetes, can contribute to poor circulation, which is not a standalone condition but rather a byproduct of another serious health issue.
According to the health information site Healthline, when the circulatory system is not working at optimal capacity, people may experience tingling, numbness and throbbing or stinging pain in the limbs. Pain and muscle cramps also may result from poor circulation, the symptoms of which vary depending on the causes. For example, someone whose circulation issues are a result of peripheral artery disease may experience different symptoms than someone whose circulation has been compromised by diabetes.
Because issues affecting the circulatory system are complex, it’s important for men and women to learn how to address such issues if they suspect their systems have been compromised.
- Visit your physician. Poor circulation results from various health issues, so people who think they are dealing with poor circulation should not try to address the issue on their own. Rather, the best way to improve circulation is to visit a physician the moment you note a symptom. Doctors will confirm if patients are experiencing circulation issues and diagnose what’s causing those issues. Doctors also will work with their patients to devise a course of treatment for the issue that’s causing their poor circulation.
- If necessary, lose weight and keep it off. Obesity is one of the conditions that can contribute to poor circulation. So many people who are diagnosed with poor circulation may be advised to lose weight and keep the weight off once it’s been lost. A 2009 study published in the International Journal of Cardiology found that losing weight helped obese women improve their circulation. A healthy diet that includes fish like salmon that is high in omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to improve circulation, can help people lose weight and maintain healthy weights going forward.
- Consider yoga. A 2014 review of an assortment of peer-reviewed studies found that yoga can have a positive impact on risk factors for cardiovascular disease. A low-impact exercise, yoga can compress and decompress veins, potentially improving circulation. It takes time to master yoga positions, but even beginners who cannot fully perform poses during a yoga regimen can benefit from doing the exercises to the best of their abilities.
Poor circulation is a byproduct of various conditions. Once a condition has been diagnosed, patients can help themselves by taking various steps to improve their circulation.
