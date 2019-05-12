The average American will hold 11.7 jobs between the ages of 18 and 48, according to The Bureau of Labor Statistics. If a job change is on your horizon, remember that a new salary and benefits package bring new financial considerations.
“Changing jobs brings with it a myriad of financial decisions. Take time to assess your financial situation and make any necessary adjustments so you can start the new job focused and ready,” says Valerie Radford, a vice president of Strategic Initiatives at Prudential Financial.
As you’re making the switch, Radford says there are a few things to keep in mind:
• Don’t Leave Money on the Table: Keep track of your 401(k) if you had one at your previous job. You can simplify your financial picture by bringing together any orphan plans you’ve left in the investing universe. Also, make sure to take advantage of your new employer’s 401(k) match feature, if offered, and continue momentum by increasing your contribution, if possible.
• Don’t Go It Alone: Consider using a third-party platform to manage finances and benefits in one place that’s designed to rebalance your goals as circumstances change. For example, when you set up an account with LINK by Prudential, you’ll be prompted to answer questions about what financial goals are important to you and, in turn, will be offered personalized solutions to help you reach them. LINK combines the convenience of a digital experience with the knowledge of a professional advisor who can walk you through this important transition by phone, video or in-person. To learn more, visit prudential.com/link
• Consider Your Bonus: If you’re receiving a sign-on bonus or have an old bonus saved, determine whether this money belongs in a short-term, no-risk account or whether a longer-term approach with exposure to financial markets makes sense.
• Budgets are Fundamental: If you’re making more money, calculate if additional funds can be put into savings. This is a great place to use a tool like LINK that allows you to see all your money in one place, and can help you determine where to direct extra funds. If you’re making less money, you might need to see where to make cuts.
• Review Your Insurance: Take a breath before moving forward with health coverage decisions. If you’re married, evaluate both partner’s plans, not only for the more affordable option, but also for each plan’s restrictions. For instance, if one plan allows you to see doctors without referrals while the other doesn’t, you’ll have to decide whether that’s worth the extra cost. Finally, take a look at the amount your new employer is offering for life insurance. It’s often not enough. Consulting a financial advisor can help you determine how much additional insurance to take out.
Don’t let your financial goals get lost in the shuffle of a job transition. A few strategies and tools can keep you on track.
LINK by Prudential is an umbrella marketing name for Prudential Customer Solutions LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, Prudential Annuities Distributors, Inc. and various subsidiaries of The Prudential Insurance Company of America.
