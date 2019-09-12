By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Hurricane Dorian gave Florida a pass and went to North Carolina, taking its rain with it.
That was good news for drainage in the county, said County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. When Dorian turned north and left Highlands County without chances of much wind or rain, the ground had a chance to dry out, somewhat.
It hasn’t dried much, though, Howerton said. Water table levels are still up, but they appear to be lower than groundwater levels prior to Hurricane Irma two years ago.
Rain from that storm and subsequent downpours in the days afterward flooded areas of Highlands County not normally victim to rising waters.
Howerton said Highlands County is in its normal “seasonal high” for water levels. Some isolated places, more prone to flooding than others, would stand to flood again if hit with an Irma-level rainfall or the 12-inch amounts predicted from Dorian.
Rainfall, as always, is hard to predict, Howerton said.
“It could be three inches in 24 hours or three inches in one hour,” Howerton said.
People who prepared for Dorian’s arrival should maintain some level of readiness, he said, especially those who got sandbags from the county to stem flooding.
“I would recommend holding onto them, and any hurricane supplies,” Howerton said. “Don’t get rid of them.”
Two weeks ago, as Dorian was heading toward the Bahamas and building to a Category 5 storm, Karron Neale Tedder said she and neighbors on Payne Road already had flooding.
“Actually, right now, we’re wetter than it was when (Hurricane) Irma came through,” Tedder said Aug. 28 as she gathered sandbags under another afternoon monsoon.
Howerton said Tedder’s part of the county, including the Jack Creek area and the much-beleaguered unpaved portions of Silver Fox subdivision, already had received more rain, by proportion, than the rest of the county had that week.
While three inches of rain would not have impacted most of the county, Howerton said, seven inches would flood some areas.
Since Irma, Howerton said Highlands County Road & Bridge crews have repaired or replaced damaged and washed-out drainage culverts.
In some cases, they have made improvements that were not reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Major improvements, however, still await results from Southwest Florida Water Management District watershed studies of such areas as the Jack Creek Watershed, which includes Payne Road, Orange Blossom Estates, Silver Fox subdivision and other areas on State Road 66.
Those areas flooded during and after Irma, and could flood again, Howerton said.
Those aren’t the only low-lying areas of the county, he said, and anyone living in flood-prone areas should include evacuation in their disaster plans.
