Special to Highlands News-Sun
CLEARWATER — Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) officials announced the 2020 HSR race event schedule that features the second editions of three new events debuting this year, the 43rd HSR Mitty at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, the “HSR Classics” at Daytona and Sebring and even more popular races on iconic road courses in the U.S. and Canada.
Three of 2020’s first four races will be the second runnings of the trio of new events on the HSR schedule this year for the first time. The season-opening HSR Spring Fling returns to Sebring International Raceway, March 26-29, after a popular debut this year. The Spring Fling gives competitors an HSR headline event with a huge amount of track time on one of their favorite circuits.
The Sebring opener is followed by the 43rd HSR Mitty at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, April 23-26, which showcases Corvette as the 2020 event’s Featured Marque. Stock Cars also return to The Mitty spotlight in 2020 after this year’s successful Feature Races attracted a strong entry. One of the oldest historic and vintage races in the U.S., The Mitty is in its fifth decade as a must-do vintage and historic event for race fans and competitors alike.
Set for its fifth running next month after debuting in 2014, the HSR Classic Daytona presented by IMSA is now a firm and annual fixture on each year’s HSR race event schedule. The 2020 edition of the HSR Classic Daytona, scheduled for Nov. 4-8, will be the sixth time the classic 24-hour race takes place at the “World Center of Racing.”
The HSR Classic Daytona once again will be followed in 2020 by its “HSR Classics” sister event, the HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour at Sebring International Raceway. The fifth-annual running of the HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour in 2020 will be held on the legendary Sebring airport circuit, Dec. 3-6.
Officially titled the HSR Classic 12 Hour at Sebring, Pistons and Props, presented by the Alan Jay Automotive Network, the HSR Classic Sebring debuted in December of 2016. This year’s fourth running of the HSR Classic Sebring will be December 4-8, following the 2019 HSR Classic Daytona, November 13 — 17, less than three weeks earlier.
The “HSR Classics” events at Daytona and Sebring share the card each weekend, respectively, with the Daytona Historics and Sebring Historics races that annually bring each HSR championship season to a close.
More information for all HSR event weekends, including Daytona and Sebring competitor entry forms and spectator tickets, can be found at www.HSRRace.com.
2020 HSR Schedule
• March 26-29: HSR Sebring Spring Fling — Sebring International Raceway
• April 23-26: 43rd HSR Mitty at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta
• May 15-17: HSR/HMSA Barber Historics — Barber Motorsports Park
• June 22-25: HSR Ridge Runner Rally — Great Smoky Mountains Road Tour
• July 16-19: Sommet des Légendes — Le Circuit Mont-Tremblant
• Sept. 24-27: HSR Atlanta Fall Historics — Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta
• Nov. 4-8: HSR Classic Daytona presented by IMSA and the HSR Daytona Historics — Daytona International Speedway
• Dec. 3-6: HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour, Pistons and Props, presented by the Alan Jay Automotive Network, and the HSR Sebring Historic Races — Sebring International Raceway
