Huberta Horne Carrier, 92, of Lake Placid, Florida, formerly of Miami, died Feb. 5, 2019. She retired from Federal Battery and Cable in 1988.
She is survived by daughter Becky Dye; sons: Tony and Kevin Carrier; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine, Sebring, Florida. Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, www.scottfuneralservices.com, 863-465-4134. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Huberta’s name be made to First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine, The Building Fund in memory of Huberta Carrier, 111 Lake Josephine Drive, Sebring, FL 33875.
