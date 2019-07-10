In the beginning, God formed man of the dust of the ground (physical body) and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul, Genesis 2:7. KJV. He created man in his own image, in the image of God (the Triune God: the father, son and Holy Spirit, as man is body, soul and spirit) created he him, male and female created he them, Genesis 1:27, KJV.
Our bodies are just a covering of who we are; our souls which do live forever even after physical death of our bodies with either Christ or the lake of fire. Our souls are our personality, character, thoughts, etc. It is us. Only God knows us perfectly, our every thought, right down to the T’S and I’s. “The heart is more deceitful than all else and is desperately sick; Who can understand it?” Jeremiah 17:9-10, KJV. “Yet they did not obey or incline their ear, but walked in their own counsels and in the stubbornness of their evil heart, and went backward and not forward,” Jeremiah 7:24, KJV.
“The fool has said in his heart, There is no God.” They are corrupt, they have committed abominable deeds; there is no one who does good. The Lord has looked down from heaven upon the sons of men to see if there are any who understand. Who seek after God. They have all turned aside, together they have become corrupt. There is no one who does good, not even one,” Psalm 14: 1-3. KJV.
“The Lord knows the thoughts of man, that they are a mere breath,” Psalm 94:11, KJV.
“And He was saying, That which proceeds out of the man, that is what defiles the man. For from within, out of the heart of men, proceed the evil thoughts, fornications, thefts, murders, adulteries, deeds of coveting and wickedness, as well as deceit, sensuality, envy, slander, pride and foolishness,” Mark 7: 20-23, KJV.
God gave us “will” to choose and didn’t makes us into robots, why? He wants to know if we can love him back. A true believer of the gospel of grace will have the attitude of loving him back. It doesn’t mean that the true believer will not sin anymore, but he or she will have an attitude of hating sin and trying to follow God’s two commandments: love God with all your heart and all your soul, which covers the first five commandments, and love your neighbors with all your heart and soul, even your enemies, which covers the last five commandments.
So, why is man’s heart wicked with evil thoughts and self-centeredness? Let’s go back to where it started, with Adam and Eve. Both knew no evil before the sin. God gave them the entire Earth as their possession if they continue to obey. Obey what? To dress the garden, name the animals and do not eat the fruit of the tree of good and evil. Well, they ate the fruit and by doing so, lost the possession of the earth to Satan and took on Satan’s nature.
One’s will becomes the will of Satan not God’s. What better way to demonstrate this evil nature that is in all of us by watching four movie’s that I highly recommend to watch, “Scarlet and the Black,” “Les Miserables,” “Saving Private Ryan” and “Schindler’s List.”
Guess what. As evil as we are, God gives us a way out because he loves us and through his sovereign power, he gives us all mercy and all we have to do is appropriate it right by believing and confessing that we are sinners, Luke 18:13, KJV and believing 1 Corinthians 15: 1-4, KJV. Wow, what a gift and it is free without conditions. No human works. Just believe.
Bruce Tooker is a Lake Placid resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
