After spending the morning on Christmas Day at the "Breakfast for the Animals" event, I walked away in awe. For those of you that missed the event ... don't miss it next year.
Warm chicken and rice was brought in for the more than 50 dogs and 50 or more cats. After eating a nice breakfast, the animals each got a treat, followed by a toy. It was so heart warming.
I have volunteered across the country in animal shelters, humane societies and some known as "pounds," where it is so sad to see the neglect and pain in the pets' eyes. I'd hear people say ... "I can't go there, I will want to take them all home."
Not so at the Highlands Humane Society. This is the finest facility I've been in. No odors, loud barking, sad faces, etc. All the animals are loved and it shows!
Upon researching the facility, I see it is a 501c3 non profit, which receives no government funding. They are a "No Kill for Space" animal shelter. They are 100 percent dependent on donations from the public. They are open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and offer low cost vaccinations, spay and neutering. You can volunteer (form online) to walk the dogs, clean, or just sit and enjoy the kitten room. It is such a well run "home away from home" for the little guys awaiting their forever family.
Thank you Highlands County Humane Society for helping the innocent animals without a voice, that trust and rely on humans. You do a fabulous job. Happy New Year! Here is wishing that all the little dears find love, warmth, comfort and success in find a great companion to spend the years with.
Jane Zurn
Sebring
