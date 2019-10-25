By The Associated Press
GEYSERVILLE, Calif. — Hundreds of people were forced to flee Northern California wine country early Thursday as a wildfire exploded in size amid dangerous winds that prompted utilities throughout the state to impose electrical blackouts to prevent fires.
Authorities ordered the entire community of Geyserville to evacuate after the fire in the Sonoma County wine region north of San Francisco grew to more than 15 square miles (39 square kilometers). The town has about 900 residents and is a popular stop for wine country tourists.
The cause of the blaze was not yet known, but strong, dry winds with gusts of up to 70 mph have affected much of the state, including that area. There were no immediate reports of any injuries.
Winds slowed after daybreak, helping firefighters get a handle on the blaze, but it was still growing, said California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Jonathan Cox. He did not have an estimate on the number of buildings destroyed.
A series of deadly blazes tore through the same area two years ago, killing 44 people.
Mary Ceglarski-Sherwin and her husband, Matt Ceglarski-Sherwin, lost their Santa Rosa rental home during one of those fires and fled the flames again early Thursday when Mary’s asthma awakened her around 2:30 a.m. Their power was still on when they grabbed their small dogs, some clothes and emergency kits they acquired during the last fire.
“I told him, ‘We gotta go, we gotta go; I can feel it changing,’” Mary Ceglarski-Sherwin told the Santa Rosa Press-Democrat. “By the time we got out there, we could feel the heat and see the smoke.’”
At least two fires have erupted in Southern California, but they have remained small.
Utilities in California have said the power shutoffs are designed to keep winds that could gust to 60 mph or more from knocking branches into power lines or toppling them, sparking wildfires.
