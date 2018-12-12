SEBRING — For the second year in a row, the selection committee for the Florida Citrus Hall of Fame has picked a Highlands County resident as an inductee.
Tim Hurner of Sebring will be honored at the March induction luncheon at Florida Southern College along with the late Richard J. Kinney of Lakeland and Peter McClure of Port St. Lucie.
Last year, the Citrus Hall of Fame inducted Marvin D. Kahn of Kahn Citrus Management LLC in Sebring along with Dr. Gene Abrigo, research scientist at the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (IFAS) Citrus Research and Education Center at Lake Alfred.
The 57th Citrus Celebration Luncheon will again be at 11:30 a.m. on the first Friday of March — March 8, 2019 — at Florida Southern College in Lakeland.
Hurner, a fourth-generation Florida citrus grower, has spent most of his life and career as an IFAS Extension citrus agent, as well as a center director in Highlands County supporting local citrus growers’ production and profitability, the Citrus Hall of Fame reports.
In 1990, he helped form the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association to help growers keep up with and respond to local and regional issues, the Citrus Hall of Fame reports. Hurner became known as the “go to” person to help growers adapt to new technology and conservation methods.
As the 4-H youth agent for Highlands County, Hurner grew the program to over 500 members in 4-H home economics, 4-H livestock and 4-H horse flubs. Hurner also taught at Florida Southern College, mentoring many students who now lead the citrus industry, the Citrus Hall of Fame reports.
As a certified crop advisor (CCA), he received the National CCA Award in 2012, the International CCA Award in 2013 and received Lifetime CCA status in 2014 for his contributions and leadership to the program.
Kinney is remembered as Florida’s most passionate advocate for fresh citrus: A “bulldog on a soapbox.” He started his career as an ag liaison for Representative Andrew Ireland and later for former Governor and Senator Lawton Chiles. He went on to serve as executive vice president of Florida Citrus Packers from 1983 until his retirement in 2012.
After citrus canker hit, he worked to maintain export and domestic markets for fresh Florida citrus, “walking the halls” of Tallahassee and Washington, D.C., to build a case for continued market access and further scientific research into the disease.
The Citrus Hall of Fame reports he helped the industry through challenges with overseas export, citrus greening, in-store juicing, sucrose level studies, industry consolidation discussions, import citrus dynamics, new packaging and carton sizes.
Kinney also was one of the industry’s foremost experts on trade regulations and pest interdiction, according to the Citrus Hall of Fame, as well as a successful citrus grower, himself.
McClure, a fourth-generation citrus grower, helped create the Florida Citrus Production Advisory Council (FCPAC), one of the first grower-funded research organizations that evolved into the Citrus Research & Development Foundation (CRDF), with more than $200 million of sponsored, funded and completed research committed to greening mitigation and control.
A longtime production manager with both Becker Holdings and Evans Properties, McClure currently serves as chief agriculture officer of Terviva in Fort Pierce, the Citrus Hall of Fame reports. He has received the Florida Grower Citrus Achievement Award, the Florida State Horticulture Society’s Outstanding Commercial Horticulturist Award and the St. Lucie County Conservationist of the Year Award.
The Florida Citrus Hall of Fame, FloridaCitrusHallofFame.com, honors distinguished leaders who have made significant contributions to the Florida citrus industry. The Citrus Hall of Fame Display and Archive Center sits inside the McKay Archive Building at Florida Southern College in Lakeland.
Tickets to the luncheon, co-sponsored by Florida Citrus Mutual and the Florida Department of Citrus, are $100 for Patron Seating or $1,500 for a Sponsor Table, which includes preferred seating for eight, table signage and a listing in the program.
The event will be followed by the Florida Citrus Processors’ Association’s OJ “Meet & Greet” with inductees as they unveil their names on the Florida Citrus Hall of Fame Tree. A portion of the proceeds from all ticket sales will go to fund an educational outreach program to help promote the history of the Florida citrus industry.
To purchase tickets, please call Florida Citrus Mutual at 863-682-1111 or visit the Florida Citrus Hall of Fame website at FloridaCitrusHallofFame.com.
For more details on sponsorships, contact Brenda Eubanks Burnette at 561-351-4314 or email BBurne1003@aol.com.
