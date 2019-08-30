JACKSONVILLE — The season opener between Boise State and Florida State will be played in Tallahassee because of the threat of Hurricane Dorian.

Officials moved the game out of Jacksonville on Thursday, two days before the 7 p.m. kickoff. The teams will play Saturday at noon at Doak Campbell Stadium, hoping to keep fans away from the coastal region ahead of landfall.

Jacksonville officials, along with those from Florida State and Boise State, collaborated on the decision. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Wednesday, urging residents and visitors to take precaution before the storm hits.

The National Hurricane Center said the Category 1 storm is expected to strengthen into a potentially catastrophic Cat 4 with winds of 130 mph (209 kph) and slam into the U.S. on Monday somewhere between the Florida Keys and southern Georgia — a 500-mile stretch that reflected the high degree of uncertainty this far out.

The hurricane has slowed over the past 24 hours, but there is concern it could speed up or change direction.

