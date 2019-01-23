SEBRING — Bactericide spraying has helped manage citrus greening in Florida for years, but tight budgets may cut back that attack.
As those budgets remain tight, mostly a result of losses from Hurricane Irma, growers may use the treatment more sparingly, which could bring further damage to the crop.
Right now it all depends on getting relief from state and federal governments. Ray Royce, executive director of the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association, is hosting meetings this week at his offices between growers and a grant administrator from the Florida Department of Emergency Management.
It’s hoped that these meetings will help expedite aid requested by growers to get them back on their feet.
Citrus greening, also called Huanglongbing (HLB) or yellow dragon disease, is caused by Candidatus Liberibacter asiaticus, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service at aphis.usda.gov.
The bacteria rode into Florida in 2005 on the backs of a disease-infected insect, the Asian citrus psyllid, and there is no cure.
Infected trees produce fruits that are green, misshapen and bitter, unsuitable for sale as fresh fruit or for juice, the USDA reports. Most infected trees die within a few years.
Bactericide, in use for years, kills the bacteria that the psyllid gives off and lets the tree function like a normal tree, said Robert “Bo” Meador, national sales manager for AgroSource, a seller of the bactericide.
Based out of Arcadia, Meador said it’s similar to treating the symptoms of a runny nose with cold medicine. You’ll still have an infection, but you can function through the day.
“No bacteria can be cured,” Meador said.
At best, he said, it can be managed.
“Everyone in the Florida citrus industry has it,” Meador said.
Royce said growers are finding new ways to inject bactericide into the phloem or inner bark. It sits between the cambium and the outer bark and acts as a food supply line by carrying sap — sugar and nutrients dissolved in water — from the leaves to the rest of the tree.
“The idea is if you’re going to spend the money, you’re going to find the best way to get it into the tree,” Royce said.
However, Meador said the most common way is still by using ground-based sprayers, but fewer are using the bactericide right now, for budget reasons.
He estimates 60 percent of his customers use it and 40 percent don’t right now because they have different growing programs.
Many of the 40 percent have used it in the past, Meador said, but they can’t afford it right now.
Will people cutting back on using bactericide lead to greater losses from citrus greening in future harvests?
Absolutely, Meador said.
Will that affect his business? Definitely, because as growers lose trees, they don’t need to protect as many and need less bactericide.
“A bigger crop means a better year for us,” Meador said of AgroSource’s bactericide sales. “If a customer doesn’t have a crop, they’re not going to buy it.”
