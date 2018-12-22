The Highlands Hurricane Swim Team competed in the 2018 Sarasota Tsunami Swim Team Winterfest at the Arlington Park Aquatic Facility in Sarasota. There were six teams involved and a total 217 swimmers registered for the meet.
The Hurricanes had two swimmers that placed in the top 10.
Jaime Creel, age 10, competed in the 10 and under girls division and placed first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 0:30.96, first in the 100-yard freestyle with 1:07.51, second in the 200-yard freestyle with 2:29.78, second in the 50-yard breaststroke with 0:39.39. Creel qualified for the 10 and under Florida Age Group Championships in all of those events.
Leila Henry, age 12, also placed in the top 10 in the 11 and 12 girls. Henry placed in sixth in the 200-yard freestyle when she clocked a 2:44.56 and seventh in the 50-yard freestyle with a 0:34.35.
The Hurricanes also competed in the 2018 Florida swimming Harry Meisel Championships – West, hosted by St. Petersburg Aquatics and Tampa Aquatics. There were 468 swimmers registered for the meet. The Hurricanes brought six swimmers to the meet and were able to place 9th of 15 teams.
The Hurricanes had five swimmers place in the top 10.
James Baker, age 14, competed in the 13 and 14 boys division and placed first in the 100-yard freestyle with 0:53.89, the 50-yard freestyle with 0:25.11, the 200-yard individual medley with 2:17.43 and in the 100-yard breaststroke with 1:12.65. Baker came in second in the 100-yard butterfly with 1:01.06, the 200-yard freestyle with 1:57.48, the 100-yard backstroke with 1:04.50 and the 200-yard breaststroke with 2:42.00. Baker placed in third in the 500-yard freestyle with 5:29.59 and in the 400-yard individual medley with a 5:03.94.
Creel placed in first in the 50-yard butterfly with 0:36.20, the 200-yard freestyle with 2:29.38, first in the 50-yard backstroke with 0:38.35, the 200-yard individual medley with 2:55.28. Creel placed in second in the 100-yard backstroke with 1:20.52 and the 100-yard individual medley with 1:18.67. Creel placed in third in the 500-yard freestyle with 7:03.62 and sixth in the 100-yard butterfly with 1:34.54. Creel qualified for the Florida Age Group Championships in the 200-yard freestyle, the 100-yard backstroke and the 100-yard individual medley.
Joshua Farless, age 15, competed in the 15 thru 18 boys and placed in first in the 200-yard backstroke with 2:10.46 and the 200-yard freestyle with 1:53.92. Farless came in second in the 100-yard breaststroke with 1:09.41, third in the 200-yard butterfly with 2:20.39, fourth in the 200-yard breaststroke with 2:36.60 and the 400-yard individual medley with 4:57.07. Farless placed sixth in the 500-yard freestyle with 5:38.17 and seventh in the 200-yard individual medley with 2:13.82. Farless qualified for the 2019 Florida Spring Short Course Championships in the 200-yard backstroke and the 200-yard freestyle.
Mason Griffin, age 16, competed in the 15 thru 18 boys division and placed tenth in the 50-yard freestyle with a 0:25.64.
Devon Shields, age 17, swam in the 15 thru 18 boys division and placed first in the 50-yard freestyle with 0:24.43, second in the 100-yard freestyle with 0:52.91, the 100-yard butterfly with 0:59.59, the 200-yard freestyle with 1:54.86 and the 100-yard backstroke with 1:00.79. Shield placed in fourth in the 500-yard freestyle with 5:18.19 and came in sixth in the 200-yard backstroke with 2:16.48.
