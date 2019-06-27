The Highlands Hurricanes Swim Team recently competed at the Aaron Vaughn Memorial Swim Meet hosted by the Treasure Coast Aquatics Team. The Hurricanes brought seven swimmers to compete in the meet that attracted 320 competitors from 14 teams.
James Baker (age 45) competed in the 15 and over male division 200-meter breaststroke and placed sixth with a time of 3:26.92. Baker also participated in the 50-meter breaststroke and claimed fifth with 0:37.31.
Joshua Farless (16) swam the 50-meter butterfly in the male 15 and over and placed second when he clocked a 0:27.54. Farless was fourth in the 50-meter backstroke with 0:31.13, sixth in the 100-meter butterfly with 1:04.27, seventh in the 50-meter freestyle with 0:27.17, eighth in the 200-meter individual medley with 2:31.02, eighth in the 100-meter freestyle with 1:00.64 and fourth in the 100-meter with 1:08.84.
Peyton Ming (16) also competed in the male 15 and over division. Ming claimed second in the 50-meter backstroke when he clocked a 0:29.77, second in the 100-meter with 1:01.55, third in the 200-meter freestyle with 2:06.17, third place in the 50-meter freestyle with 0:26.67, sixth in the 100-meter breaststroke with 1:17.54, and seventh place in the 200-meter backstroke with a 2:30.83.
Kristen Farless (18) battled in the female 15 and over group. K.Farless claimed sixth in the 50-meter backstroke when she clocked a 0:35.82, sixth in the 50-meter butterfly with 0:33.64, eighth in the 100-meter backstroke with a time of 1:21.50 and tenth in the 200-meter individual medley with a 3:01.96.
The relay team of J. Farless, J. Baker, Ming and Tyler Baker placed fourth in the Senior Boys 200-meter medley relay with a 2:05.01.
Maya VanDam (12) competed in the female 11-12 division. VanDam participated in the 50-meter backstroke and clocked a 0:55.62, the 50-meter breaststroke with 0:56.75 and in the 100-meter freestyle with a 1:39.51.
Brett Bullard (52) raced in the 50-meter back and clocked a 0:47.90, the 200-meter freestyle with a 2:55.82, the 100-meter breaststroke with 1:39.05, and the 50-meter freestyle with 0:33.71.
James Baker (15) swam the 50-meter breaststroke with a 0:44.04, the 50-meter butterfly with a 0:30.83, and in the 200-meter individual medley with a time of 2:46.18.
The Highlands Hurricanes are currently in their summer swim session. New swimmers are still welcome. For more information about the Highlands Hurricanes Swim Team please contact Coach Marvin Wolfe at hhst@juno.com or leave a message at the Y.M.C.A. at 863-382-9622.
