The Highlands Hurricanes Swim Team recently competed at the 2019 Florida Swimming Summer Senior Championships swim meet at the Indian River State College Aquatic Center, in Fort Pierce, July 25 — 28.
To swim at the Florida Swimming Summer Senior Championships, the swimmer is required to meet a specified qualifying time in each event.
The Florida Swimming division of Florida consists of over 120 reams. There were over 420 swimmers from 60 teams competing at this competition.
Some teams competing at the meet had over 40 swimmers. The Highlands Hurricanes were able to qualify 8 but sent 4 swimmers to compete.
The Hurricanes were able to come away with 25th place out of the 60 teams competing.
Placing in the top 16 and scoring points for the Hurricanes:
Joshua Farless (16) swimming in the 15-16 men’s division, placed 6th in the 50-meter Butterfly with a time of 0:27.50, placed 4th in the 50 meter-Backstroke with a time of 0:30.11.
Kristen Farless (19) swimming in the open women’s division, placed 6th in the 50-meter Backstroke with a time of 0:34.76, placed 13th in the 200-meter Backstroke with a time of 2:47.75.
Peyton Ming (16) swimming in the 15-16 men’s division, placed 2nd in the 50-meter Backstroke with a time of 0:29.18, placed 5th in the 50-meter Butterfly with a time of 0:27.44, placed 6th in the 100-meter Backstroke in a time of 1:05.35, placed 10th in the 50-meter Freestyle with a time of 0:25.90, placed 11th in the 100 meter Butterfly with a time of 1:00.36.
Swimming at the Championships were Tyler Baker and Peyton Ming who will be competing for the Lake Placid High School Green Dragons.
Josh Farless will be competing for the Avon Park High School Red Devils during the upcoming high school season.
Kristen Farless will be competing for South Georgia State College.
Next up for the Highlands Hurricanes will be a developmental swim meet in Haines City on Saturday, September 21.
For anyone interested in more information about the Highlands Hurricanes Swim Team, please contact Marvin Wolfe at hhst@juno.com or leave a message at the front desk at the Highlands County Family YMCA in Sebring, 863-382-9622.
