SEBRING – The Highlands Hurricanes Swim Team jumped into their first morning practice of the season on Tuesday. Under the guidance of veteran Coach Marvin Wolfe the Hurricanes did laps to perfect their backstroke.
Wolfe has helped numerous swimmers over the last 25 years tweak their technique and drop their times as the Highlands Hurricanes coach. Now that summer has officially begun, the Hurricanes have added a daily morning session that runs from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. to their routine.
“We do training sessions in the mornings and afternoons,” said Wolfe. “We are teaching technique to get the swimmers to go faster. We teach technique so they can learn to be more efficient as they swim through the water.”
The Highlands News-Sun 2019 All-Highlands Male and Female Swimmers of the Year, Lake Placid’s Peyton Ming and Anna Sapp, have been active members of the Hurricanes for years.
“It is terrible getting up in the morning but it wakes you up,” said Sapp. “This is our first morning practice. This teaches us more of a technique training. I joined the Hurricanes when I was 12 and now I’m 16. I used to train with Lake Placid Aquatics but that was more of lap swimming and Marvin teaches us more about technique. Once you build your technique that is when you get fast not just building your muscles. Everything I know is mainly from Marvin and his daughter Megan. I love swimming and clearing my head. This is my home away from home. This is the reason why I swim and the reason I do the things I do. I have reached a lot of goals with the help of Coach Marvin. No matter who it is, Marvin can tweak the littlest thing and it will blow them out of the water. He is just such a great guy, he knows what he is doing and has been doing this for years.”
The Highlands Hurricanes will be competing in several meets throughout the summer. Some will be local and some will be larger out of county meets. Local meets will have close to 100 swimmers while the ones on the coast will have 500 to 600 competitors.
“There are varying degrees of abilities that we have on our team,” Wolfe said. “This is sort of preseason for high schoolers to get ready for the season coming up this fall but we do this all year. For the younger kids we do this during the summer, but in the fall and winter it is a little too cool for them to swim. We practice to get better and become disciplined for all aspects of our life.”
For several swimmers this is their first year with the Highlands Hurricanes.
“I have been swimming since the fourth grade and this is my first year with the Highlands Hurricanes,” said Aurora Lipps. “Coach Marvin is helping us perfect our stroke, teaching us the tricks to get faster and helping us get better at swimming. I joined the Highlands Hurricanes because it is year-round and I want to practice to get better with my strokes before I join the high school team. I will be joining the Lake Placid High School team this fall. Coach Marvin has helped me improve all of my strokes. I used to be bad at all my strokes except freestyle and now I have improved my times and gotten better. He is such a great coach, very supportive and helps us do our best. I plan on continuing with the Hurricanes throughout high school.”
The Hurricanes have swimmers from the age of 7 up to their 60s. With several different age groups. The team practices five days a week for an hour and a half. With two different sessions each day.
“This is our first morning session of the season that goes from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.,” Wolfe said. “Then we have our afternoon session from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Some of our older swimmers will come to both sessions so they can get extra training in and to build their endurance. Our ultimate goal is to have fun and give them something they can do the rest of their lives and enjoy it. A lot of the younger swimmers have goals of swimming at the collegiate level and I am trying to help get them faster so the colleges will look at them.”
If you are interested in joining the fun, please contact Wolfe at 863-382-9272 or by email at hhst@juno.com.
