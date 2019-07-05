The Highlands Hurricanes Swim Team competed at the RIPTIDE AQUATICS, Summer Open that was hosted by Riptide Aquatics on June 22 in Lakeland.
The Hurricanes took 19 swimmers to the meet which attracted over 350 swimmers from 17 teams. The Highlands Hurricanes Swim Team had numerous members that had outstanding meets and placed in the top 10.
Hannah Andrews, 12, was 5th in the 11-12 girls 100-yard Breaststroke with a time of 1:26.69, placed 7th in the 11-12 girls 50-yard Breaststroke with a time of 0:39.37, placed 8th in the 11-12 girls 200-yard Freestyle with a time of 2:42.17, placed 9th in the 11-12 girls 200-yard Individual Medley with a time of 3:00.23, was 9th in the 11-12 girls 50-yard Backstroke with a time of 0:40.27 and finished 10th in the 11-12 girls 50-yard Butterfly with a time of 0:36.22.
James Baker, 45, was 4th in the Open boys 50 Breaststroke with a time of 0:32.26, placed 5th in the Open boys 200 Breaststroke with a time of 2:44.94 and was 7th in the Open boys 100 Breaststroke with a time of 1:12.35.
Tyler Baker, 15, was 9th in the Open boys 200 Freestyle with a time of 2:04.29, came in 9th in the Open boys 100 Freestyle in 0:54.79 and was 10th in the Open boys 50 Freestyle with a time of 0:25.55.
Connor Darrow, 10, was 5th in the 10 & Under boys 200 Freestyle with a time of 3:14.10, came in 6th in the 10 & Under boys 100 Individual Medley in 1:51.90 and was 6th in the 10 & Under boys 50 Freestyle with a time of 0:36.76.
Liam Griffin, 6, was 5th in the 8 & Under boys 50 Backstroke in 1:04.71, placed 6th in the 8 & Under boys 25 Backstroke in 0:27.39, placed 7th in the 8 & Under boys 50 Freestyle in 0:53.11 and was 7th in the 8 & Under boys 25 Freestyle in 0:23.76.
Mason Griffin, 16, placed 9th in the Open boys 50 Backstroke with a time of 0:30.21. Birdie Kulick, 8, was 7th in the 8 & Under girls 50 Freestyle with a time of 0:45.81, placed 8th in the 8 & Under girls 25 Freestyle in 0:20.32, placed 9th in the 8 & Under girls 50 Backstroke in 0:55.38 and placed 9th in the 8 & Under girls 100 Individual Medley with a time of 1:58.72.
Theron Kulick 12 was 3rd in the 11-12 boys 200 Freestyle in 2:35.31, was 6th in the 11-12 boys 100 Backstroke in 1:27.35, placed 7th in the 11-12 boys 200 Individual Medley in 2:58.70, was 7th in the 11-12 boys 100 Breaststroke in 1:33.57, came in 9th in the 11-12 boys Breaststroke with a time of 0:44.85, was 9th in the 11-12 boys 100 Freestyle with a time of 1:11.84, placed 9th in the 11-12 boys 50 yard Backstroke in 0:40.63 and placed 9th in the 11-12 boys 50 Freestyle in 0:34.13.
Peyton Ming, 16, finished 1st in the Open boys 100 Butterfly in 0:53.60, was 1st in the Open boys 50 Backstroke with a 0:25.74, first in the Open boys 100 Backstroke in 0:55.31, first in the Open boys 100 Freestyle with a 0:49.61, came in 1st in the Open boys 50 Freestyle in 0:23.16, was 2nd in the Open boys 200 Backstroke with a 2:04.21, was 2nd in the Open boys 100 Breaststroke with a time of 1:03.95 and placed 3rd in the Open boys 200 yard Freestyle with a 1:51.41.
Anna Sapp, 17, was 4th in the Open girls 50 Freestyle with a 0:26.31, was 5th in the Open girls 200 Backstroke in 2:18.86, came in 5th in the Open girls 100 Freestyle with a 0:57.86 and was 7th in the Open girls 50 Breaststroke in 0:36.39.
Megan Wolfe, 28, was 3rd in the Open girls 50 Butterfly with a 0:29.13, placed 3rd in the Open girls 50 Backstroke in 0:29.69, was 3rd in the Open girls 100 Freestyle with a 0:57.03 and was 3rd in the Open girls 50 Freestyle in 0:26.17.
The relay team consisting of Kevin Myers (17), Mason Griffin (16), Tyler Baker (15), and Peyton Ming (16) combined to finish 3rd in the Boys 200 Freestyle Relay with a time of 1:35.41.
The relay team consisting of Daniel Maulden (15), James Baker (45), Brett Bullard (52), and Wyatt Lundy (14) combined to finish 6th in the Boys 200 Freestyle Relay in 1:50.14.
The relay team of Peyton Ming (16), Brett Bullard (52), James Baker (45), and Tyler Baker (15) combined to come in 3rd in the 400 Freestyle Relay with a 3:50.93.
The relay team of Peyton Ming (16), James Baker (45), Tyler Baker (15), and Daniel Maulden (15) finished 2nd in the Boys 200 Medley Relay in 1:47.91.
The relay team of Peyton Ming (16), James Baker (45), Tyler Baker (15), and Mason Griffin (16) placed 2nd in the 400 Medley Relay in 4:06.38.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.