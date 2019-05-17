AVON PARK – Melbourne Central Catholic avenged its loss in last year’s state playoffs by beating Avon Park by a score of 4-1 in Wednesday night’s Class 5A-Region 3 quarterfinal at Charles R. Head Field.
Melbourne Central Catholic, which improved to 21-6, used solid pitching and timely hitting to earn the win over the Red Devils who finished a fine season with a 22-4 record.
“It was a good season,” said Avon Park Head Coach Whit Cornell. “I told the guys that I am proud of them, proud of the team, they represented the community well all year long. In the state of Florida it’s single elimination, it is what it is. Last year it worked out for us, this year, we’d love to play those guys two more times, both teams played well, things just went their way and not ours tonight. I know we came out here and gave a good effort and I can go to bed tonight and know we did our best.”
Little things, in the first inning with runners on first and second and no outs, Trent Lewis hit what appeared to be a single into right field. The short fly ball held Dayvon Terry near first, allowing the right fielder to get the force at second.
Andrew McGuckin followed with a laser line drive down the right-field-line that was caught by the Melbourne first baseman and also doubled off Lewis to end the inning.
Second inning, hard-hit ball by Matt Tyson into left field was fielded by the Melbourne player who threw to first base from the outfield to get the first out of the inning. Next two batters struck out as the game went into the third inning scoreless.
With two outs in the bottom of the third, Cory Leech walked and with Terry at the plate, those little things seemed to change into the Red Devils favor when Leech was got caught in a rundown in a steal attempt, only to be able to beat the throw back to first. Terry then doubled into deep left-centerfield to score Leech and give Avon Park a 1-0 lead.
Melbourne answered in the top of the fourth. After a leadoff single by Jackson Taylor, little things went against Avon Park when a simple fly ball into centerfield by Caleb Smallwood popped out of the glove, putting runners on first and second for Melbourne with no outs.
With two outs and Lewis trying to work out of the inning, Kevin Espintusanto singled into right field, bringing home both runners to give Melbourne a 2-1 lead.
Hard hit balls by Tyson in the fourth inning and Leech in the fifth inning became line-drive outs for Melbourne, as the Red Devils only managed one base runner the final four innings, a fifth inning walk to Garrick Rowe.
Leadoff singles by Melbourne in the fifth and sixth innings were converted into runs each time as the Hustlers expanded their lead to 4-1, which was the final score.
Avon Park, which made it to the State Final Four last year, has a solid nucleus of players who will return. The Red Devils will lose some valuable senior leadership.
“We have a bunch of quality guys coming back next year and a great group of seniors leaving us,” Cornell said. “I want to wish them the best and I hope to continue to see those guys when they leave high school, move on to college or move forward in life, I like to see all these guys do good things in life.”
Asked on what they do the day after the season ends, Cornell said they will get the team together, see how they all feel and have a little fun.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.