Illegal immigration needs to be reined in and monitored. There is no question there. Everyone in the country should be accounted for.
However, the hysteria that surrounds this topic is misguided as the bigger problem facing the nation comes from within. This past week, five local people lost their lives at the hands of a crazy gunman. The following two days, there were more shootings in Pennsylvania and Louisiana. This cycle has continued unabated.
The White House has everyone up in arms over a fantasy wall while American crazies with guns strike at schools, clubs, banks, etc. As I see it, this is the more immediate problem.
Warren Pender
Sebring
