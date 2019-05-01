I am your mother, doctor, chauffeur and teacher,
A disciplinarian, playmate, cook and housekeeper.
For nine months I carried you, hoping you’d be healthy and strong,
I will love you, support you, and pray your whole life long.
I hold you until your tears stop flowing,
Kiss you until your owies stop hurting.
I read with you, sing with you, rock you to sleep,
And brush the hair from your precious cheek.
Right now you love me and copy all that I do,
I pray as you grow I’ll be the best example for you.
And though you don’t understand when the rules never bend,
Know that when you grow up I will be your best friend.
I pray we will always be open, honest and true,
I want nothing less than the best for you.
Through trials, achievements, heartaches and forever,
I thank God you’re my daughter and I am your mother.
Carissa Marine serves as CEO of the Champion for Children Foundation, now celebrating 25 years of providing prevention programs and early-intervention services to children and families in Highlands County. Find out more: www.ChampionforChildren.org The office is at 419 E. Center Ave., Sebring, FL 33870. Call the office at 863-382-2905.
