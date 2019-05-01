I am your mother, doctor, chauffeur and teacher,

A disciplinarian, playmate, cook and housekeeper.

For nine months I carried you, hoping you’d be healthy and strong,

I will love you, support you, and pray your whole life long.

I hold you until your tears stop flowing,

Kiss you until your owies stop hurting.

I read with you, sing with you, rock you to sleep,

And brush the hair from your precious cheek.

Right now you love me and copy all that I do,

I pray as you grow I’ll be the best example for you.

And though you don’t understand when the rules never bend,

Know that when you grow up I will be your best friend.

I pray we will always be open, honest and true,

I want nothing less than the best for you.

Through trials, achievements, heartaches and forever,

I thank God you’re my daughter and I am your mother.

Carissa Marine serves as CEO of the Champion for Children Foundation, now celebrating 25 years of providing prevention programs and early-intervention services to children and families in Highlands County. Find out more: www.ChampionforChildren.org The office is at 419 E. Center Ave., Sebring, FL 33870. Call the office at 863-382-2905.

