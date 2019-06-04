Life with a preschooler is more fun than a barrel of monkeys. That’s why we got him a Barrel of Monkeys.
Now he plays his own version of “Death by Monkeys.” [See “Toy Story 3”].
I remember we had a Barrel of Monkeys as kids, but had no idea it was a game. We just drove Mom crazy hanging a line of monkeys from the dining room light.
I never realized the object of the game was to pick them up, one at a time, using the bottom monkey as a hook. Of course, we’d lost the instructions and didn’t know.
The new barrel had instructions. Our son read them and eagerly plays the game.
He also has had his monkeys attack his Fisher Price Little People. [See “Death by Monkeys,” “Toy Story 3”]
He deployed 10 monkeys, but lost one of them to who-knows-where.
Occasionally, he orders them to attack my feet. They’re going to need gas masks. [See “Death by Foot Funk”, “Toe Story 3”]
His Fisher Price toys consist of a couple of Sesame Street sets. He recreates classic skits he’s seen on YouTube with Ernie, Bert, Grover, Big Bird, Count, Oscar the Grouch and Cookie Monster.
They recite the alphabet or sing about the “Number of the Day” or favorite letters. “‘C’ is for ‘Cookie’” is his favorite. I’m sure it’s got nothing to do with eating massive amounts of cookies, because our son, “he do anything for cookie.”
He carries a little Cookie Monster figurine everywhere, even to bed. Recently, I found him putting that “Little Person” on the end of his toe.
I try to tell him feet are not the places for toys.
He’s tried to step into my shoes in other ways. He and I both got pairs of brown shoes from the same place when he was 2. They were almost identical brogans, and his fit neatly into mine. His shoes don’t fit in mine now, but he always tries to wear mine around the house.
The other day, I put my shoes on and the left one didn’t fit right. It felt like I had something trying to bite my toes. I reached inside and pulled out the missing monkey.
I wonder if that monkey lay in wait to attack all weekend...
That’s a long time to hold your breath.
Phil Attinger is a staff writer with the Highlands News-Sun. Contact him via e-mail at phil.attinger@highlandsnewssun.com.
